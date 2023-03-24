On March 31, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will lose a half century of institutional knowledge and experience when Archives Specialist Linda Smith retires.
Through her 51 years at the library, Smith has watched the campus footprint grow, shift into a digital world and she met several U.S. presidents and veterans whose stories still bring tears to her eyes.
Her journey at the Eisenhower Library started as a clerk stenographer in 1972. Just prior to that she had a high school teacher in Salina, where she still lives, encourage her to take the civil service test.
“Back then you still had to do a civil service test to get a federal job,” Smith said.
She took the test and her name went onto a register.
“I got a letter in the mail, there wasn’t email back then, they asked me to come in for an interview,” she said. “I had to transcribe a tape. I was surprised I got the job because the tape was all about Culzean Castle in Scotland. I don’t know how I spelled it back then, but I’m sure I didn’t spell it with a Z.”
When she went in for the interview she parked on a street directly in front of the library building, that street is long gone. She also said, at the time, she didn’t know a lot about Eisenhower, who had died three years earlier. But her transcription was good enough and the interview resulted in her landing the job.
Having just turned 19, she anticipated staying for a while and then transfer to a federal job closer to home, so she wouldn’t have the 30-mile commute.
“But after being here, Social Security and IRS didn’t seem very exciting,” she said referring to the only federal positions available in Salina.
Like the road she parked on for her interview, the first job she had at the library no longer exists; neither do the manual typewriters most employees used at the time. Smith kept up with the changes crediting, “great mentors,” and moved around to different positions.
“I spent a year in the museum planning two major museum conferences,” she said. “When I came back to this building, I transcribed oral histories for a couple of years as an archives aid.”
She then advanced to the position of archive specialist, a job that today typically requires a master’s degree. Three years into her employment at the library she and an archivist developed the library’s declassification program outlining how they were going to handle classified documents. That system is still used today.
“When I started working here, we had close to 800,000 pages of classified material, which people find hard to believe because it was so long after the Eisenhower administration,” she said. “I was able to declassify a lot of things here using agency guidelines. We were able to get that down to about 300,000 but that took 25 years or so to do.”
Many of the documents she declassified left her wondering why they were ever classified in the first place.
“The one document that still sticks out in my mind … was talking about Queen Elizabeth being in a delicate way and she was actually pregnant with one of her children,” she said. “We declassified it in the late 70s, early 80s. We had to get permission from the state department because it was a state department document, but we got permission to declassify it.”
Meeting people who made history
As Smith learned the job, she also began gaining a deeper appreciation and respect for Eisenhower and America’s veterans.
She said she loves the job because there is always something new but also because of the meaningful work she and her coworkers do. The displays and events they plan bring history alive. Over the years the library has brought in people who made history. One such memorable event was a civil rights conference.
“We had four of the Little Rock Nine and Governor Faubus from Arkansas,” Smith said. “There were four of the nine students who desegregated Central High and they had never met Governor Faubus until I introduced them in the museum. That will always stand out, and some of the things that were said during that conference.”
The Eisenhower Centennial is another event etched in her memory but partly because of how it came together.
“There was very little planned and Richard Norton Smith came in as the acting director for that and said, ‘We're going to do this,’ and he rattled off this whole list of stuff and we're like, ‘Yeah, right’” she said. “We did all of that and even more.”
Getting to meet the likes of Billy Graham, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George HW Bush were also highlights of her career.
“I got to meet a lot of interesting people over the years,” she said.
Among them, Mamie Eisenhower and other members of the Eisenhower family. Her recollections of Mamie are that she was very kind and appreciative of the work they do to preserve Ike’s memory.
“She was always very willing to meet with staff,” Smith said. “Mary, the youngest granddaughter says I know more about her family than she does.”
Honoring veterans
Meeting people who others only read in history books has left Smith with wonderful memories. But, it’s the memories of the veterans she has spoken with that still brings tears to her eyes.
“I remember when we did the 65th anniversary of D-Day. We recognize the Vietnam veterans who had never been thanked,” she said.
Alongside the service members who are recognized, Smith said there were others who made important contributions to the war effort, although they were not on the front lines.
“A couple of years ago, we had probably 20 veterans and eight Rosie's that were here,” she said speaking of the women who moved out of the house and into the factories. “We did a remembrance ceremony and wreath laying, we have folks from this area who had been Rosie's.”
Dennis R. Okerstrom, a professor at Park University in Kansas City, has written several books about World War II. Among his titles is “Project 9: The Birth of the Air Commandos in World War II,” which is a narrative of a mission to invade Burma by air. Project 9 was the precursor to such special teams as Delta Force and Seal Team Six.
Okerstrom presented a program at the Eisenhower Library, and he brought with him three of the Project 9 pilots. All of them in their 80s, one from Kansas City and the other two drove in from Florida and Georgia; one of them was a Doolittle Raider.
The Doolittle Raiders were a group of 80 crew members led by Lt. Col. James “Jimmy” Doolittle who, on April 18, 1942, flew 16 B-25 Mitchell bombers from the USS Hornet and hit Tokyo with an air raid attack.
One of the pilots spoke of an encounter he had with a gentleman when he returned to the area his plane had crashed during the war.
“When the plane crashed, he hid his parachute and they ran into a gentleman, and they were telling him the story,” Smith said. “He said, ‘I know what happened to your parachute. I found it and I took it home and I said, ‘Mom, I don't know what this is.’ And she said, ‘I do.’ And she cut it up and made shirts for all the kids because she didn't want it to get into the hands of people that it shouldn't get in the hands of.’ Just hearing stories like that gives me goosebumps.”
A different kind of library
When Ike was president, he told the Eisenhower Foundation if they could build a suitable repository, he would donate his papers there, Smith said.
“So, to that end we are not structured like other presidential libraries,” she said. “We are what’s called a Deed of Gift Library. We only have the documents here because people have gifted them to us.”
When Smith started, the library had about 200 collections, today there are about 600.
The one she finds most fascinating are the president’s papers, especially the National Security Council summaries of discussion, because of the history they contain, she said.
“Most of the presidents just have minutes of the NSC meetings, and there may be three or four pages,” she said. “Some of these are 20 pages plus because they're so in-depth and so rich in history.”
One of her favorite documents in Eisenhower’s papers was a letter the president received from three teenage girls begging him to not allow the army to give Elvis Presley a GI haircut and cut his sideburns when he was inducted.
“The fact that teenage girls would write to the president about something like that just amazes me,” she said.
Wrapping up, moving on
When Smith walks out of her office and drives home to Salina March 31, she closes the door on one chapter, but there won’t be time to sit back and relax.
In July, she takes the helm of Altrusa International as its president. Altrusa is an international non-profit women’s civic organization, which focuses on community service and literacy. It was founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1917.
Although her term doesn’t start until July, she has four trips lined up from mid-April to mid-May to Canada; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Chicago; and New Zealand.
While Smith is traipsing around the world in her new role, the staff at the Eisenhower Library will be adjusting to life without her in the office.
“She’s got 51 years here, you can’t replace that kind of experience,” said Samantha Pryor, communications director. “Seriously, the institutional knowledge that she has — not only has she seen significant changes in history, she was an incredible part of our primary goals with … National Archives, which is to make access happen. Her role with that de-class project has done exactly that. And to think about what projects, what awareness has come from that process, the books that were written because they were able to come here and research — that only happens because of the work of our archival team.”
Pryor has coined a term she thinks they will all use for years to come, “WWLD — What Would Linda Do?”
Reception
A retirement reception for Linda Smith. Friends are invited to help her celebrate.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: March 31
Location: Elks Lodge, 417 NW Fourth St.
The Eisenhower Foundation has offered a way for people to honor her legacy by making a donation in her name at: http://bit.ly/3ZXIsae.
