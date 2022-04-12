Virginia Hoffman, now of Abilene, turns 100 this month.
She isn’t completely sure of her actual birthdate.
Hoffman was adopted as an infant by parents in Clay Center and has celebrated her birthday on March 28 for most of her life. However, her social security and passport and everything else say April 21. Hoffman believes this may be the day she was adopted. Until last year, she has celebrated March 28 but this year she will celebrate her 100th birthday April 21.
“I had a happy childhood,” Hoffman said. “I don’t have any sad stories.”
She graduated high school in Clay Center in 1940. Her memories of growing up in small-town Kansas were good.
“I was (born) before liquid detergent,” Hoffman said. “Pantyhose I just thought were the greatest invention anybody had ever made.”
Hoffman doesn’t have any “outstanding”memories, she said.
She recalls using crank telephones and watching the first “talkie” movie at the age of only five years old when it screened in Junction City.
Hoffman and her family enjoyed going to movies, though when she was very little it bothered her in Western movies that the cowboys spent so much time shooting the Indians.
“Life is different now,” Hoffman said. “Well, in fact, life was different when I raised my kids in Enterprise. I mean, I dressed them in the morning and opened the back door and let them out and didn’t know where they were until (they returned). Life was just more fun then, I think — maybe.”
Though she grew up in Clay Center, she would later move to Enterprise with her late husband Walter.
She would move to Abilene in later life.
Hoffman recalls a time in Abilene when there were far more retail businesses than there are today.
“That’s just the way the age goes. We’re too close to Salina, I suppose,” she said. “When I first came here, we even had hat shops. Three shoe stores and all that sort of thing.”
Hoffman’s life was not without struggle. Her youngest daughter, Sarah Jane, died unexpectedly at the age of only 12, having never had any other known health issues. Her oldest daughter, Jeremy, died six years ago.
“It was a very sudden death,” Hoffman said of Sarah Jane’s passing. “She died of myocarditis … She was just in the back seat of the car and died. And (she) had never missed a day of school.”
Jeremy lived for 15 years with liver, kidney and pancreas transplants after struggling with health issues.
“It never seemed, really, to bother her except at the last,” Hoffman said.
However, she said Jeremy herself felt she had lived a good life before her death.
Hoffman has managed to accomplish many good things for her community in her life, despite these tragedies that befell her families.
During her younger years, she worked on the committee that set up the North Central Kansas Library System in the 1960s.
“It was so that (libraries) have contact with each other, finding books now,” Hoffman said.
Before, libraries had been on their own to locate books patrons wanted and might not always be able to find what a patron had requested.
Hoffman and other committee members rectified this problem in 1965 when the system they created was implemented.
She and her husband spent their lives taking part in philanthropic pursuits.
“He was a lot more involved than I was in community things,” Hoffman said. “At least, he always knew what was going on.”
She has belonged to the Junior League Club of Abilene, volunteered delivering meals with the Meals on Wheels Program. She is a member of PEO Chapter JQ in Abilene. She volunteered in the schools as well.
“I guess I was just active where I needed to be active,” Hoffman said.
She has traveled just about everywhere she ever wanted to go, including Switzerland, England and around the United States, including Hawaii and taken part in Elderhostel programs that facilitated this travel.
When she was younger, she enjoyed swimming, tennis, golf, reading and playing cards — something that has become hard from her as she has begun losing her sight.
“That’s the biggest thing that’s bothered me — I’ve had to give up duplicate bridge and bridge,” Hoffman said. “That was my thing.”
She was able to drive until she was 97. She found herself living at her current residence in the Abilene Place after catching COVID-19 about one year ago.
Hoffman isn’t sure how she managed to reach 100.
“I have never been on a diet in my life,” Hoffman said.
She said she has spent her entire life eating chocolate and drinking Coca-Cola, so she’s certain what she eats hasn’t got anything to do with it.
“I certainly did not plan to live to be this old,” Hoffman said. “I feel sorry for anybody that does live to be this old. This was not in my plan and I’m having trouble accepting that I am this old. But I guess I am.”
Hoffman said she feels “fortunate” that she has so many friends who are a few years younger than her.
“At this time, I’m appreciating that,” she said. “I have a nice group of friends.”
