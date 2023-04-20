In the 117th legislative session, the Living Donor Protection Act failed to make it to a vote; this year the act had the cosponsors it needed but did not get a hearing. However, supporters, including Melissa Tolzien of Abilene, are not backing down from the process and will continue fighting for its passage.

“We have already supplied congress with basically the same thing (as was in H.R. 1255) we are just waiting for new bill numbers,” Tolzien said. “From there, we’ll see how many co-sponsors we can get. It’s basically starting over from scratch.”

 

