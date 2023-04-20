In the 117th legislative session, the Living Donor Protection Act failed to make it to a vote; this year the act had the cosponsors it needed but did not get a hearing. However, supporters, including Melissa Tolzien of Abilene, are not backing down from the process and will continue fighting for its passage.
“We have already supplied congress with basically the same thing (as was in H.R. 1255) we are just waiting for new bill numbers,” Tolzien said. “From there, we’ll see how many co-sponsors we can get. It’s basically starting over from scratch.”
House bill 1255 of the 117th legislative session prohibits insurance companies from discriminating against living organ donors. If passed, carriers could not, “Deny, cancel, or otherwise impose conditions on policies for life insurance, disability insurance, or long-term care insurance based on an individual's status as a living organ donor.”
The bill would also secure the right of eligible employees to job-protected medical leave.
Tolzien said the way the system works now is, if someone who is compatible and wants to donate a kidney to save someone’s life, their health and/or life insurance company can raise their premiums or drop them all together.
“They kind of view it like … skydiving,” she said. “If you go skydiving, a lot of times, if you were to die skydiving, your life insurance wouldn't pay out because you were taking a risk. However, it's been proven that donating a kidney, there's minimal risk to the actual donor.”
While there are always inherent risks for any surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine puts death from donating an organ at 0.006%.
“Twelve people a day die waiting on a transplant,” Tolzien said. “Currently, the wait time to receive a kidney is three to four years. People would be more inclined donate if they weren't worried about their health insurance premiums getting so high.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, all medical services related to organ donation are submitted to the recipient's insurance.
Tolzien said she can understand people’s reluctance to be a living donor if they run the risk of losing their health or life insurance.
“I don't have any children but I do have my nieces,” she said. “So, I have a lot of life insurance taken out on myself because I want to make sure my nieces are taken care of. If you need a kidney and you're my friend, I want to give you my kidney and we're all set, we're a match, everything's great, but then they come in and raise my premiums on my life insurance to where I can't afford to pay for it, therefore my nieces aren't going to be taken care of because unfortunately I'm not going to be able to give you my kidney.”
Keeping her vow
Tolzien’s journey to advocacy started because of her grandfather, Linus Sanchez, who lived with chronic kidney disease most of his life and was on dialysis before he died.
Through the years, Tolzien witnessed the disparities dialysis patients face.
“I witnessed their struggles,” Tolzien said. “I witnessed the fact that dialysis is compared to running a marathon on your body. They do this three times a week for four hours each time. They're in that chair for 12 hours and when they're treated poorly, or they're not provided resources, then they're expected to fight for themselves and they don't even have the energy to make it through the day.”
She made a vow to her grandfather that she would fight for dialysis patients and for kidney patients to make sure their voices were heard.
As a member of the National Kidney Foundation kidney advocacy committee, she participates in legislative initiatives and groups, and research projects.
“I'm currently in two research projects,” she said. “One is with George Washington University, and we're trying to formulate a way to work Advanced Directives into the care plan for dialysis patients and so we're training social workers how to incorporate Advanced Directives into the care plan of dialysis centers.”
The other research group she is active with is Decision-Aid for Renal Therapy. The DART program aims to help dialysis patients of Hispanic heritage understand what the treatment is and help them through the process.
“There's just such a disconnect, especially among people of color,” she said. “Blacks are four times more likely to develop chronic kidney disease. Hispanics are three times more likely to develop chronic kidney disease. So, when you walk into these centers … they might not be very bilingual, or there is a communication gap.”
The DART research group is developing an online platform that walks people through the dialysis treatment step-by-step and helps you decide which options are best for them.
“I try to advocate for anybody with chronic kidney disease,” she said. “My heart goes out to dialysis patients because I did sit beside my grandpa in dialysis.”
His friends around Abilene knew him by the nickname Smoke. An avid fisherman, he got his nickname from the Salina Bassmasters Club because, “He would always smoke them at the Bassmasters tournaments,” Tolzien said.
She spent countless hours by her grandfather’s side and when her morale would get low, he would encourage her.
“l admit it — I was angry at the world because my grandpa had to go through this,” she said.
But every day she would wake up to see how happy he was just to be alive. His easy-going attitude made her more determined to be his advocate.
“He would just blindly agree with people so I would feel, like, obligated to sit there to make sure he was being taken care of because he had so many other comorbidities,” she said. “That's another thing about dialysis. When you're on dialysis, your kidneys don't end up being your only problem.”
Heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure are all comorbidities associated with dialysis. Smoke was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease when he was in his early 30s, before Tozien was born. For more than four decades his nephrologist kept him going through occasional bouts of decline and recovery.
But in 2015, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“We chose robotic prostatectomy, the least noninvasive means of prostate removal,” she said. “My Grandfather suffered numerous complications during his … robotic prostatectomy. This put massive stress on his kidneys and he went into complete kidney failure. He was ultimately forced to go on dialysis.”
Due to the numerous complications he had to have additional surgeries for the removal of both kidneys and his bladder, and a colostomy. Smoke would ultimately be on dialysis the remainder of his life. He died June 8, 2018, one day shy of his 77th birthday.
“This is personal,” Tolzien said of her advocacy. “I was so angry at the time. I was fighting for him and every step, I mean from the dialysis care team to the hospitalists at KU Medical Center, just every step, nobody was helpful. Nobody tried to help me with resources — it was grueling.”
The lack of resources made available is what set her on her path to change what she could in the system.
“I went head-to-head with anyone I felt was not providing my grandfather with quality health care, but unfortunately most dialysis patients do not have someone fighting for them,” she said. “Prior to my grandfather's passing, I informed him that after he was gone, I was going to make advocating for both kidney disease and liver disease, which my grandmother Aira Sanchez passed away from, not only my passion but my priority.”
