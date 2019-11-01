Advance voting for Tuesday’s General Election in Dickinson County has been slow.
That’s not unusual because city/school elections tend to have lower voter turnout than national and state elections.
By the end of the day Wednesday, 132 voters had walked into the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse to cast their ballots and 117 advance voting ballots were mailed out by the Tuesday, Oct. 29 mail deadline, according to County Clerk Barb Jones.
Of the 117 ballots, 52 have been returned.
Walk in advance voting in the clerk’s office ends at noon Monday, Nov. 4. The courthouse is located at 109 E. First Street, Abilene.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, Nov. 5. Regulations allow the clerk’s office to accept ballots that come by mail on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as long as they are postmarked by the Nov. 5 deadline.
However, Jones emphasized that people cannot walk in with ballots after Election Day.
Besides the city commission/council and school board races, voters will elect hospital trustees. Also on the ballot is the question to continue the one-half percent sales tax used exclusively for Dickinson County road and bridge projects and a constitutional amendment to eliminate the census adjustment.
Tuesday
Election
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
The cities of Abilene and Herington each have one centralized polling place.
All Abilene wards vote at the Abilene Civic Center located at 201 N.W. Second Street.
All Herington wards and Lyon Township residents vote at the Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway.
Other townships and cities vote at the following locations:
• Banner, Holland (and City of Carlton), Jefferson, Wheatland — Carlton City Building, 275 Main Ave., Carlton
• Buckeye, Cheever, Flora (and City of Manchester), Willowdale — Talmage Community & Senior Center, 2971 Main St., Talmage
• Center (and City of Enterprise), Logan — Library Meeting Room, 206 S. Factory, Enterprise
• Fragrant Hill, Hayes, Sherman — Blue Ridge School, 1539 Highway 18, Abilene
• Grant, Newbern — Grant Township Hall & Fire Station, 922 S. Buckeye, Abilene
• Hope (& Hope City), Ridge — Hope City Building, 113 N. Main, Hope
• Liberty (and City of Woodbine), Union — Woodbine United Methodist Church, Woodbine
• Lincoln (and City of Solomon), Garfield — Solomon City Building, 116 West Main St., Solomon
• Noble (and City of Chapman), Rinehart — USD 473 District Office, 822 N Marshall, Chapman
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.