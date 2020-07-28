With one week to go until the primary election, the window is closing for registered voters who want to cast their ballot in advance.
Advanced voting can be done by mail or in person at the county clerk’s office in the Dickinson County Courthouse, 109 E. First Street.
For mail-in voting, the deadline is 5 p.m. today (Tuesday) for the county clerk/election office to mail out ballots.
Advance voting by mail is a two-step process. First, people need to contact the county clerk/election office to request an advance ballot. Secondly, after the completed request form is filled out and returned to the clerk’s office an advance ballot will be sent out.
Because the deadline is here for mail out ballots, the clerk’s office is encouraging people to come by the office in person today to fill out the paperwork.
Advance voting in person at the clerk’s office can be done until noon on Monday, Aug. 3.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4.
For more information, contact the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
