A number of area residents are receiving forms to request an advance ballot but those forms are not being sent by Dickinson County, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
The forms originate from a company in Missouri, but they are still legitimate, Jones said.
“The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has looked them over and said they are legitimate requests,” Jones reported during Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting.
Jones said people can fill those out and return them to her office, but her staff still intends to mail out advance voting requests in the next few weeks per the usual procedure.
Typically, local voters either call the clerk’s office to ask for an advance ballot request or they can go to the clerk’s page on the county website at www.dkcoks.org. and fill out the paperwork.
Once people fill out the advance voting request they must return it to the County Clerk’s office at the courthouse, located at 109 E. First St. in Abilene, either in person or by mail.
After the advance voting request is received, the clerk’s office will send out a ballot starting on Oct. 14 which by law is the first day a ballot can be mailed.
Oct. 14 is also the first day for advance voting in person in the clerk’s office in the courthouse.
“People will have the opportunity to send those (advance requests) back and get ballots by mail. They can vote early starting on that October 14 date or they can still go to their polling place on Election Day,” Jones said.
For people who are mailing advance ballot requests now, Jones notes they will not receive their ballot until mid-October.
“We do not have the ballots now,” she said.
The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 13 and advance voting begins Oct. 14, the following day.
Who’s name goes first?
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he was questioned by a resident wondering who decides which name appears first in a list of candidates on the ballot.
“Everyone wants to make sure their candidate is getting a fair shake,” Peterson said. “They noticed one candidate’s name was listed above the other and they thought ‘does this give this person an unfair advantage?’”
In explanation, Jones said if there is more than one candidate for a position the names are rotated on the ballots.
“The people that print our ballots do a ballot rotation. For state offices the state sends me a rotation and says ‘for Dickinson County this is the order for this particular race.’ So Geary County would have a different rotation for that same race,” Jones explained.
For county offices with more than one candidate (like the recent Republican primary for sheriff), the company that prints the ballots does what is called a “standard rotation.”
That means one candidate’s name will be listed first in one township, while the other candidate’s name will appear first in another township and the order rotates throughout the county, Jones said.
When ballots are counted, Jones said, the machine counts whatever oval is darkened.
“It doesn’t just stop at the first name that’s on the ballot,” she said. “If there’s a darkened oval that‘s what the machine counts. It doesn’t matter where their name is on the ballot, it will get counted if the oval is darkened.”
Questions
Jones said that anyone with questions about voting should contact the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
