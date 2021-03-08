When speaking of an old house or building, people often say, “If only the walls could talk,” meaning the structure probably would have many stories to tell
But for many buildings, their first words would probably be “paint me” or “fix me,”which is one of the reasons the Dickinson County Historical Society is looking to reboot its Adopt-A-Building and Adopt-A-Horse programs.
The DCHS’s Heritage Center is located at 412 S. Campbell in Abilene.
Adopt-A-Building is a fundraising program that allows families, individuals, businesses and organizations a chance to support a historical building. Funds for the program go to the preservation and upkeep of the buildings.
The cost of the program is a $500 annual tax deductible donation.
The Adopt-A-Horse program helps preserve the historical society’s 1901 C.W. Parker Carousel. For $100, an interested sponsor can select a horse or chariot on the carousel. A plaque with donor information and a name of the donor’s choosing is then placed near the horse or chariot.
The donation period is from January to December annually. Seventeen horses and four chariots are available for adoption.
Adopt a building ‘dormant’
Adopt-A-Building actually started back in 2005, but according to Nanc Scholl, a trustee on the DCHS board and longtime Heritage Center volunteer, the program never really got off the ground.
“I think there was some interest in the beginning, but only a few were ever adopted. In 2007, 2008 and several years after there was sporadic interest, then the program was dormant,” Scholl said.
“It’s never been aggressively promoted,” added fellow trustee Charlene Cook.
Eleven buildings are on the list, ranging from the Volkmann Cabin to the Burkland Grocery Store, the museum building and the historical society’s warehouse located on the south edge of downtown.
Deteriorating
warehouse
The warehouse building currently is a big focus of the fundraiser because it needs the most attention, Scholl said. The roof desperately needs replaced.
The Dickinson County Commission provided some funds to help pay for roof repair. Each year, the commission allocates money to “outside agencies” the county supports, including Central Kansas Mental Health, OCCK, all the county historical societies and other entities.
In the last couple years, the commission has given the Dickinson County Historical Society additional funds for capital projects that are not in the budget, Cook said.
“We never had a budget sufficient to cover replacement of that roof,” Cook explained. “It is in dire need of being repaired.”
The warehouse building was built in 1924 by the Union Electric Company, owned by C.L. Brown — the founder of the United Telephone Company, Brown’s Park and a multitude of other business ventures.
In February 1982 the 7,000 square foot building was offered to the historical society for $1,500 — the cost of fees to transfer the building. Since then, DCHS has used it to store items that could not fit in the museum due to space.
After decades of neglect, the warehouse now needs significant repair and restoration. The roof alone on the building is expected to cost about $26,000.
A total of $21,000 has been raised.
“Over the years, the theory was kind of ‘oh, we’ll get to it when we get to it,’ but now ‘get to it’ is here’,” Scholl said. “Preservation is what the historical society is about, so we’re focusing on preserving all of our buildings, to evaluate and see what needs to be done — if anything — and then figure out how we’re going to do that.”
While the warehouse is the critical need, other buildings at the Heritage Center also need care.
“Some of the buildings may only need to be painted, but you find other things that need to be replaced and restored,” Cook said.
“The Burkland Grocery Store (which originally was located at Fifth and Cedar Street in Abilene) is probably in the best shape because it has been adopted, but it would be nice to outfit it with contents that were befitting it back when it was a grocery store,” Cook said.
“The Kellogg schoolhouse has desks and things like that,” Cook continued. “It’s in pretty good shape, but it needs to be painted.”
While some buildings do not need a lot of work, others could use the financial help that can only come from multiple donors.
Cook said more than one family, business or organization could adopt a building. For example, the Heritage Center museum building itself has more maintenance needs than the Burkland Grocery Store.
Tough year
It comes as no surprise that 2020 was a tough year for the historical society. The galleries at the Heritage Center have been closed for months due to COVID-19. That closure has significantly impacted admissions.
Also, the center could not hold its usual programs like Pioneer Camp and festivals which are major sources of income.
Another hit — COVID put a halt to school field trips, which is typically a reliable source of income for the historical society in the winter.
“Our admissions and carousel rides alone are probably about a fifth of our income,” Cook said. “They might have brought in about $20,000 in the past. Now it’s nothing.”
Strong board
Some may remember back in November 2019 a major upheaval took place in the board membership and a new board was voted into place. Since then, the board members have worked hard to get the organization back into shape and hired back Curator Andrew Pankratz. Currently, the historical society is seeking a director.
“We see that we need that direction,” Cook said.
Reopen soon?
The historical society is planning on reopening this month after closing for the winter, although an open date has not yet been announced.
Anyone interested in adopting a building or a carousel horse can contact the Heritage Center at (785) 263-2681 or send an email to heritagecenterdk@sbcglobal.net to ask questions.
