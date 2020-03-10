When the new director of 8th Judicial District Community Corrections came to my office a little over a year ago, I told her I wanted to see an Adult Drug Court started in Dickinson County. I knew that we needed a common sense approach to the drug problems in our community.
We’re all frustrated with the scourge of drugs in our community. They destroy families and lives while contributing to other crimes such as thefts, burglaries, and domestic violence, to name but a few.
Jail space
Arresting, convicting, and jailing offenders does little to stop the problem. They end up in the revolving door of our criminal justice system. We have less and less prison space for drug offenders. Even if they go to jail, they get out and go right back to their drug life and drug associates. You’ve probably heard that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.
Dickinson County has the opportunity to break the grip of drug addiction and criminal behavior which affects many of our citizens.
We can do this through a program called drug court.
Drug court deals with that group of offenders classified as “High Risk/High Needs.” The National Drug Court Institute says this designation refers to the likelihood that an offender will not succeed adequately on standard supervision and will continue to engage in the same behavior that got him or her into trouble in the first place.
Drug court is a tough form of intense probation where the convicted drug user is put into drug treatment, is drug tested multiple times each week and must appear in court weekly. There is a myriad of other conditions required for successful graduation from the program. These conditions include mental health treatment, sobriety housing, and the maintenance of employment to name a few. Participants’ feet are held to the fire while they make some very tough life changes resulting in sobriety and becoming a contributing member of our community.
Proven success
Drug court has been around for over 30 years and is in every state. It is successful because it is a regimented system which has been continuously researched for three decades. The National Drug Court Institute is part of the United States Department of Justice. They provide training to local jurisdictions to enable them to set up and implement the Drug Court program pursuant to Evidence-Based Best Practices. These are practices which have been proven to be the most effective.
The drug court principles and practices have been proven to not only reduce recidivism, but to provide the greatest cost savings to local law enforcement, courts, and the community.
Professionals
Drug court is very different from a regular court. It is run by a team of professionals who have been trained about how to effectively apply the programs and core concepts. The proper training utilizing the Evidence Based Best Practices is crucial. For instance, training your drug court team prior to implementation, will see a 238% higher cost savings versus going ahead without training everyone and winging it.
Drug court works when you follow the Evidence Based Best Practices, developed through research, in real courts, over 30 years. These best practices are based on research into evidence of what works best. This research indicates what results in the lowest rates of recidivism and what results in the greatest cost savings versus other methods. Drug Court has the potential to make a very positive contribution in our county by finally addressing the terrible scourge of drug addiction and criminal activity.
Dickinson County is putting together a team of professionals to implement Drug Court in our jurisdiction. I am excited about this Evidence Based Best Practices program in our community and I look forward to working with the team of professionals involved. Drug Court can make a difference in Dickinson County.
