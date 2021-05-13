A Clay Center man died in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol accident report.
A 2000 International truck driven by Elizabeth E. Bishop, 35 of Tennessee Colony, Texas, was stopped at 3325 Avenue 21 miles south of Clay Center.
A northbound 2017 Kia Forte driven by Galen T. Carpenter, 45 of Clay Center, struck the side of the International as it turned southbound on Kansas 15.
Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Frontier Forensics.
Bishop and a passenger Ralph D. Bauer, 43 of Abilene, were not wearing seat belts and not injured, according to the KHP report.
