At Abilene’s Heartland Health Care Clinic there is an even easier way to reach your doctor and personal medical records.
On Memorial Health System’s website there is a selection called ‘Heartland Health Care Clinic Portal.’ From there, any patient can use their email to sign up.
This is the clinic’s electronic medical record that is used for every patient during visits to store their medical documentation.
One of the many features is the ability to message your doctor directly through the portal which is a huge advantage for busy patients.
Director of Heartland Health Care Clinic, Cindy Vermillion said, “You can check your lab results, medication lists, account balance, and make payments, as well as requesting refills, viewing educational materials from your provider, and viewing upcoming appointments.”
All of this can be accessed by the patient at all times, creating a straightforward way to access needs at home.
“So far, many people have tried out the portal and really have loved it. However, I think there are always people reluctant to give out their email, but they don’t realize the advantage they would receive from the portal,” Vermillion said.
Heartland Health Care Clinic adapted this portal about three years ago.
In fact, many hospitals, doctor offices, and clinics are adapting to the secure and convenient way for patients to access electronic health records, according to Vermillion.
