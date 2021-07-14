A 21-year-old Abilene woman died Sunday following a one-vehicle accident where the vehicle lost control and overturned.
Cheyenne K. Crocker, 21, of Abilene sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information released by Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis.
Sheriff’s officers and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a report of an injury accident at approximately 6:33 p.m. Sunday, July 11 in the 700 block of 2700 Avenue, just east of Fair Road.
Jade E. Waters 20, of Abilene, was traveling east on 2700 Road driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche when the vehicle lost control and overturned.
Crocker and Tyler D. Moreland, 18, of Chapman were passengers in the vehicle.
Waters and Moreland were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
