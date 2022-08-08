Byron Center, MI – The 51th annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, MI from August 13 – 21, 2022 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Throughout the week women, representing states across the country, will be judged based on their ability to make a difference for the more than 56 million Americans living with disabilities. The competition will culminate with a Crowning Gala on August 20, 2022 where Ms. Wheelchair America 2023 will be crowned.
Ms. Wheelchair America has built a unique tradition of focusing on women’s accomplishments and advocacy since 1972. It is not a beauty competition.
Representing the state of Kansas in the Ms. Wheelchair America Competition will be Marci Clare. Clare uses a wheelchair for mobility because she has an Incomplete C6/C7 Spinal Cord Injury from an automobile accident on May 4, 2016. However, she does not let the circumstances stop her. She lives life to the fullest and aims to shine a positive light on disabilities. Through advocacy and education, she sets an example for other individuals who also use wheelchairs for mobility.
Currently, Clare lives in Abilene, Kansas and holds the title of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2022. Clare is volunteers at Davis Family Nursery & Garden. She obtained her diploma as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Manhattan Area Technical College in Manhattan, Kansas Throughout her reign as Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, she will raise awareness about her platform which focuses on ability awareness. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, painting, and crafts
Preceding the Crowning Gala Clare, and 21 other contestants, will spend one week participating in a week participating in a “Leadership Conference” composed of a rigorous schedule of mentoring, workshops and private and public presentations, including their platform speech presentation and on- stage questions. These activities will provide each contestant with resources to become stronger disability advocates. It will also allow each contestant the opportunity to demonstrate how they have advocated, influenced, changed policies, or in some way made their voice be heard on issues impacting people with disabilities.
This year, the national competition also includes a People’s Choice Award. For $1.00 per vote you can choose your favorite contestant!! People’s Choice Link https://www.mwavote.org/
Ms. Wheelchair America, Inc. is a non-profit organization that relies solely on the dedication and hard work of volunteers from across the country, fundraising by contestants, and the help of local sponsors. For more information about the Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition, please contact Shelly Loose, Ms. Wheelchair America President by phone at 616-540-3774 or email president@mswheelchairamerica.org. More information can also be found at www.mswheelchairamerica.org
