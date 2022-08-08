Marci 3

Marci Clare and her children Keenan, Zane Ames and Haley.

 Courtesy Photo

Byron Center, MI – The 51th annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, MI from August 13 – 21, 2022 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Throughout the week women, representing states across the country, will be judged based on their ability to make a difference for the more than 56 million Americans living with disabilities. The competition will culminate with a Crowning Gala on August 20, 2022 where Ms. Wheelchair America 2023 will be crowned.

Ms. Wheelchair America has built a unique tradition of focusing on women’s accomplishments and advocacy since 1972. It is not a beauty competition.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.