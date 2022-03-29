The 2022 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) was recently crowned during a weekend ceremony held March 20, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence, Kan. Marci Clare of Abilene received her crown after participating in four judging sessions, as well as many other activities, throughout the three-day event held March 18-20. The weekend concluded with a formal crowning, where Marci was chosen as the new titleholder and fellow contestant Jenny Palmer, of Olathe, was chosen as the runner-up. The seventh Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas was announced at the ceremony as well. Leslie Lane of Valley Center will work alongside Marci in the coming year to empower Kansans with her title.
The crowning ceremony was attended by more than 60 family, friends, and community members. The event consisted of platform speeches by the two contestants, as well as two on-stage questions. The audience enjoyed a slide show of memories from the weekend; a keynote speech from Ms. Wheelchair Colorado ’20-‘21, Chris Layne; and a farewell from the ’20-‘21 MWKS titleholder, Hilary Garrett of Westmoreland, and Little Miss, Isabel Einwich of Bel Aire.
Marci, the new titleholder, encourages people to always keep moving forward! She has done this with her own life, and feels that, if sharing her story can help at least one person, then she has succeeded. Marci sustained a spinal cord injury in 2016. She currently lives in Abilene and is a single mother to four children. She spends a lot of her time helping her kids with their extracurricular activities. Before her injury, Marci was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She obtained her nursing degree from Manhattan Technical College in 2002. She then worked in the medical field as an LPN for 15 years. She also used to own her own business called Kansas Daisy Hoops. In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, Marci is actively involved in her church and is a member of the FFA Alumni. Her biggest goal is to go back to school and become a Registered Nurse. Marci is very excited to work alongside her “wheel sisters” to raise awareness about the needs of the disability community!
Leslie, the new Little Miss, is a young lady who could best be described as dedicated. She is dedicated to the things that she is involved in and dedicated to succeeding no matter what obstacles that she faces in life. Leslie, who lives in Valley Center, is 12 years old and is a 6th grader at Valley Center Middle School. She has had Spina Bifida since birth, as well as clubbed feet and Hydrocephalus. Leslie is active in the choir at school. Outside of school, she enjoys basketball and is on the youth Wildfire wheelchair basketball team through Wichita Adaptive Sports.
Marci will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas in the coming year. She will strive to educate, advocate, and empower all people in our state. Marci will have the opportunity to travel throughout Kansas educating various groups of all ages about the issues of importance to people with disabilities. She will share her platform of “There’s No Place Like Home,” which centers on the importance of accessible housing for all. Marci will ultimately represent Kansas in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition, held in Grand Rapids, MI in August, where she will compete for the national title alongside 33 other women from varying states. Leslie will work alongside Marci to show the capabilities of people with disabilities. She will empower people of all ages, especially young people in our state.
To schedule an appearance or presentation by the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas or Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas, contact Carrie Greenwood, State Coordinator, at (785) 633-7255 or via email at mswheelchairkansas@yahoo.com. More information can also be found on the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas web site at HYPERLINK “http://www.mswheelchairkansas.org” www.mswheelchairkansas.org.
