Patti O’Malley of Abilene will receive national recognition this week when a short PBS special about her volunteer work here in Dickinson County airs.
This recognition comes after many years of work and healing.
In fact, the segment has already gone live on Producer Karin Muller’s Youtube channel here: youtu.be/_qmW8oyUj-o where it can be viewed as of early Thursday morning under the title Taking Kansas by Storm.
O’Malley operates the Cedar House — a drug rehabilitation home for women — in Dickinson County and who works for as a stock broker for Benjamin Edwards first came to Abilene about 30 years ago.
“I landed here,” she said.
Coming Home
O’Malley’s husband was a student at Kansas State University and they moved here so he could attend classes. Abilene was just supposed to be a temporary stop.
“It was going to be, put him through school and move back to New York,” she said.
But she opened a business of her own and “fell in love with the town” during her time here. O’Malley found rural life agreed with her. She could do a lot of things in Abilene she couldn’t do elsewhere, like own chickens and peacocks and a whole host of other animals, she said. It was a good place to raise a family, as well. Her children were still young. When O’Malley talked to her friends back home in New York about their family lives, she realized she didn’t really want to go back.
So she didn’t.
O’Malley has visited since then and she’s always happy to return home to Abilene.
“It was funny — I was there for a week and I got back,” she said. “It was nighttime and I could feel myself pulling up my dirt road and I was like, ‘yes, I’m home.’ I got out and just like that feel of a dirt road under my tires was like — ‘I’m home.’”
It’s safer here — especially during COVID-19 with its lower population — and O’Malley enjoys the sense of community, she said.
Cedar House
O’Malley opened Cedar House about eight or nine years ago after the death of her son.
Her son, who had become involved with drugs, committed suicide.
“When I lost my son to addiction, I didn’t really know that much about how to help him,” O’Malley said.
Children don’t come with instruction manuals and addition made it especially hard, she said.
“I learned too late about what opiates are and lost my son to addiction,” she said. “So some of it’s not just helping an addict, it’s helping a family — to send them to the right resources. Because there’s a lot of resources that aren’t helpful and they’re usually the first ones on online when you go for help.”
O’Malley does not know how many people in total she has helped because her work helps the families and friends of recovered addicts and may help inspire others who are mired in addiction to seek help.
“Sometimes the impact — to us — is invisible,” she said. “But we know it’s larger than just that one girl.”
O’Malley herself went through a battle with alcoholism — she’s about 11 years sober.
O’Malley’s Cedar House began with a simple cabin group of women. It turned into a residential program. She built a new house for herself and gave her old one away, she said.
There have been more than 40 women through the Cedar House’s residential program.
Women who have taken part in the Cedar House’s rehab program often have employment not long after graduating from the program.
O’Malley chose to help women in particular because she felt women have a harder time in rehab than men.
When O’Malley herself went through recovery, the rehab groups she went to were largely populated by men. This was fine with her, but when she took part in groups populated by women, she found she — and the other women in the group — spoke differently.
For women who have trauma related to men — as many women with addiction problems do — it can be hard to open up in front of a group of men.
“How are they supposed to go into recovery and bear their souls when their trauma started (with men)?” O’Malley said. “Sometimes it’s not a safe space for them.”
Addiction is often a hidden illness and — O’Malley said — women are often hidden as well.
“A lot of them stay home where addiction can be a hidden disease,” she said.
In the beginning, O’Malley said, her attempts to help those struggling with addiction came from a “selfish” urge.
“I think I was trying to heal myself,” she said.
But with time, she became better at aiding others, her program grew organically and her urge to help changed.
“I became pretty good at it, because I started to understand it,” O’Malley said.
She has come to love seeing people who have recovered from addiction healing and reuniting with their families.
“I’ve seen women with grandchildren that they haven’t been allowed to be near (reunite) for the first time,” she said. “That’s like magic. You talk about healing. To be able to participate in that is huge. Just that moment, just those briefs times — because there’s no guarantees. Recovery is going to be a lifelong path and sometimes we’re just a piece of it.”
COVID-19
During COVID-19, the Cedar House went through a remodel. O’Malley has been working on opening a space in Enterprise in a building that had long sat empty and that will now hold, among other resources, a food bank and a space where women in the Cedar House’s program can receive makeovers to signify their fresh start.
“It’s pretty cool, because it was scary as hell when I first walked in,” she said.
O’Malley had been half afraid she’d fall through the floor when she first toured the building that she has now rehabilitated, she said.
The hope is to reopen the Cedar House and to open the doors of the new facility Jan. 1, 2022.
O’Malley believes there will be more and more need for her services because of COVID-19. She has seen an increase in people joking about what amounts to substance abuse on social media and it concerns her.
“There’s a whole lot more hidden need now and I don’t even think we’ve seen the beginning of it,” she said. “I think the cities are starting to see the beginning of it with crime rates. Addiction rates are going up. But it’s hidden — it’s one of those hidden diseases.”
Unsung Heroes
O’Malley is not really sure how she ended up on a PBS special.
After Abilene was voted the nicest place in Kansas in 2019. Reader’s Digest visited Abilene and interviewed O’Malley. Then NPR came in from Boston. PBS followed shortly — right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Karin Muller approached O’Malley about being part of her show, Unsung Heroes, where Muller goes around the world interviewing people such as O’Malley who have helped their communities but who are largely unrecognized.
O’Malley sees it as a chance to promote recovery from addiction.
“Anytime we can talk about recovery and be honest and open about it, I’m game on,” she said. “We don’t want recovery to be hidden.”
The special will highlight O’Malley’s program and Abilene itself.
Muller said her best source of unsung heroes has been the websites of small-town newspapers such as the Reflector-Chronicle. She found information about O’Malley online. She followed an article from Reader’s Digest to the Reflector-Chronicle and decided O’Malley needed to be featured.
“She’s got extraordinary energy — which applies to a lot of people,” Muller said. “But I think it’s a combination of brilliance, incredibly creative, out-of-the-box thinking and then this energy to put it all into motion. There’s dreams and doers. Well, Patti is a dreamer and a doer. There’s plenty of dreamers out there, sitting at the bar and saying, ‘hey, I’ve got this great idea.’ Patti has the energy to put it all in motion and she has the heart.”
That O’Malley has chosen to put her energy not into enriching herself but saving others is especially noteworthy to Muller.
“I came here thinking this was going to be a story about rehab and addiction,” she said. “Patti is so much more than that. Everything she touches.”
Muller toured the women’s resource center O’Malley is working on in Enterprise. She said she was impressed with the way O’Malley saw what the building could be, and not what it was when she first bought it.
“She reminded me of Steve Jobs … He had the reputation for being able to bend reality,” Muller said, referring to the way he persuaded people to believe in his ideas. “Patti’s the first person I’ve met that can do that, too.”
O’Malley has a gift that could make her rich, but she chooses instead to use it to rescue people and animals, Muller said. She has made a huge difference through Cedar House — has brought her own personal spots of color to Abilene — and Abilene has had a positive impact on O’Malley, as well.
“She’s found her home here and this wonderful synergy,” Muller said.
She describes O’Malley as “a force of nature” and Cedar House as an idyllic place where even the animals get along from the huge Leonberger dogs to the rescued turkeys to the sheep — something she considers a reflection of O’Malley herself.
When she arrived in Abilene, Muller had expected her story to be about Cedar House and the women it has served.
But because of COVID-19, Cedar House was empty when she arrived. The story became about O’Malley herself, who she said routinely finds ways to take what already exists and work with it to make it better — the building in Enterprise being a case in point.
According to Muller, this is not unusual — she often doesn’t know what the heart of the story will be until after she has been onsite for a few days.
“Ultimately, every one of these stories is about a person,” she said.
And O’Malley is one of the more interesting people Muller has met so far in her work on Unsung Heroes.
“She’s a character,” Muller said. “Characters are fun and I think everybody is kind of attracted to her … She’s like a human piece of graffiti — she’s brightly colored. You never know what you’re going to get but you know it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be kind.”
She has seen the deep friendships O’Malley has formed here and seen “not what makes a hero, but what makes someone happy,” she said.
That secret to happiness, the message she has received from everyone she has filmed including O’Malley? Building something bigger than yourself, she said.
“The message is, volunteer, make friends, build a community, have a passion, go out and do something for your neighbors, for your town,” Muller said. “Something bigger than yourself — that is the secret to happiness. Patti is the living incarnation of that statement.”
