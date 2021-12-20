Abilene has won yet another competition, this time from True West magazine Best of the West Collector’s Edition best promotion of a historic place.
According to Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks, the magazine sends out a survey to readers each fall, soliciting nominations.
She submitted Abilene in multiple categories and it won this most recent award.
This is just one in a series of wins for the city from True West Magazine.
In 2021, Abilene won Best Wild West Show and in 2018 it won True Western Town of the Year.
“For the last four or five years, we’ve always had some recognition from their magazine,” Roller-Weeks said.
It’s a way to get Abilene’s name out there in a positive way.
“This is great, additional free publicity that we always welcome,” Roller-Weeks said. “It just really celebrates everything we have.”
The writeup, which hits newsstands in January and went out to subscribers last week, includes information about the Smoky Valley Railroad, the Seelye Mansion, the Dickinson County Heritage Center and Old Abilene Town, she said.
“It’s just a little blurb, but it’s positive news and we could always use positive news,” she said.
It’s hard to quantify the return on investment that accompanies these kinds of accomplishments, she said, but she said she knows they bring visitors in because she has met some of them.
Roller-Weeks recalled a couple from the west coast who spent an entire week in Abilene after reading about the community in True West magazine.
“They had the magazine with them,” Roller-Weeks said. “They said, ‘we saw you were True Western Town of the Year and this is why we’re visiting.’ And they bought anything they possibly could with Abilene’s name on it. They embraced the community. The husband ended up getting a haircut in Abilene. I mean, they just loved it. So there are a segment of readers who use it as their travel guide.”
This year, Abilene has also won a spot on USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town list, Best US Small Town by TravelAwaits. Other awards Abilene has won which Roller-Weeks is especially proud of include Coolest Small Town in Kansas by Far and Wide (2020), Most Beautiful Small Town in Kansas by House Beautiful magazine (2020), number eight Best Historic Small Town by USA Today (2019), Best Weekend Getaway by KANSAS! magazine (2018) and Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian magazine (2017).
Roller-Weeks encourages anyone who sees a contest Abilene might be a good fit for or who sees Abilene nominated in a competition to feel free to nominate/vote for their community.
Abilene could certainly use the recognition because, according to Roller-Weeks, transient guest tax is down because of COVID-19.
Transient guest tax comes from overnight stays in Abilene hotels and it funds the local CVB.
Roller-Weeks budgeted for about $175,000 in revenue this year but only $150,000 came in.
“Last year, it was about $134,000, I believe,” she said. “So it’s a big hit. I’ve delayed rehiring staff because it’s more important right now to have money for marketing versus warm bodies.”
Normally, Roller-Weeks would have one full-time position and three or four part-timers. Now, it’s just Roller-Weeks herself.
“I would love to have staff,” she said.
“But it’s important to Abilene and our economy” to continue to promote the community rather than have more than one person doing that promoting.
Roller-Weeks has hope, however.
Cowtown Christmas “was big,” she said, and she believes it could be an indicator of good things to come.
For now, Roller-Weeks said, she must make do with what she has.
“We just have to make tough decisions,” she said. “I have to do more with less but I want money to spend to help Abilene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.