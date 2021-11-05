The results are in for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest and Abilene ranked fourth on the list.
1. Granbury, Texas
2. De Smet, South Dakota
3. Taos, New Mexico
4. Abilene, Kansas
5. Natchez, Mississippi
6. Mineral Point, Wisconsin
7. St. Augustine, Florida
8. Mackinac Island, Michigan
9. Natchitoches, Louisiana
10. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
According to USA Today 10 Best, the context provides users with original, unbiased and experienced travel context of top attractions, things to see and do and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site’s uniqueness is its team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields — and their cities — but discriminating in their tastes. The nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts and they open public voting for four weeks before the winners are revealed.
Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks couldn’t be prouder of Abilene for ranking in the Top 10 for the third year in a row.
“I would have loved to be at number one, but the fact that we have finished in the Top 10 for the last three years nationwide is really remarkable for a community at our size,” Roller-Weeks said. “It just shows that we have a lot of support from around the country and good things are happening in Abilene.”
With another win in the history books, Roller-Weeks wanted to share what she hopes to do in the future to market Abilene as one of America’s best small towns.
“I think we’ve built a really good foundation,” Roller-Weeks said. “So, putting some of these pieces into place, like our website and new branding, it just gives us a solid foundation to build and I’m excited about the future.”
“I would really like to focus on asset development in the coming years, looking at what Abilene has, what we don’t have, what things can we add,” Roller-Weeks added. “One of my dreams, I know people may think it’s silly, would be to build the world’s largest belt buckle. We have been named number one true western town of the year by TrueWest Magazine and I think a photographic giant belt buckle will have people stop and take pictures.”
