From across the state, descendants of those who fought and supported the American Revolution will gather in Abilene next weekend. The conference will be a time for the Kansan chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution to socialize, celebrate their history and mourn those who have passed away. Arranging for the conference to come to Abilene is Bill Marshall, treasurer for the Konza Prairie Chapter.
The conference is March 18-19 and lasts for a day and a half. Marshall said over 50 people across 4-5 SAR Kansan chapters have signed up for the conference.
To highlight the major events of the conference, Friday night will be a social hour, said Marshall. After a buffet, Dee Marshall, mayor of Abilene, will speak on what is happening in Abilene and the surrounding area. Mary Jean Eisenhower, descendent of former president Dwight Eisenhower, will then speak on her experience as Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter, Marshall said.
The Saturday of the conference is an all-day affair, and will also be a more formal day, Marshall said. In the morning, there will be a memorial service at St. Andrews Catholic Church to honor those in the Kansas SAR chapters who have died.
“We’re going to march from the Greyhound (Hall of Fame) to St. Andrews Catholic Church. That will take place at 10 a.m.,” Marshall said.
Throughout Saturday, there will be a color guard of around six people leading the conference from building to building.
“We will be in full revolutionary war regalia with weapons and flags. There will be the American flag, the Kansas flag, the SAR flag and several other flags. What we will do is we’ll process up to the stage and put the flags in place and all that,” Marshall said.
Around 10 a.m., the color guard will lead the convention from their business session at the Greyhound Hall of Fame to St. Andrews Church for the memorial service. Marshall said people are welcome to watch and take pictures whenever the procession travels between buildings.
During the luncheon, the SAR will be handing out youth awards for the state level poster, brochure and essay contest. The winners of these awards will go on to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
Later that day, members will take part in business meetings and workshops. The workshops will teach and aid members to trace their ancestors’ lineage back to the American Revolution, Marshall said.
Marshall said he enjoys the state conventions and SAR for their comradery and its goals to preserve and teach the American Revolution.
“They aren’t just a bunch of guys in uniform. They aren’t there for the fun of it. It’s for teaching the history. If you don’t know about the history, you know nothing in my view,” Marshall said.
While the conference is not open to the public, Marshall said SAR membership is open to anyone who can prove they have ancestral ties to the American Revolution. The SAR website, www.sar.org, has all the steps of how to become a member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.