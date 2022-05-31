The 2021-2022 Abilene Visitors Guide received an Award of Distinction from The Communicator Awards. The guide, designed by New Boston Creative Group, provides information for visitors to Abilene.
The Communicator Awards honor excellence in strategic, effective and meaningful communication across all marketing channels. Each year, they receive nearly 5,000 entries, making it one of the largest awards shows of its kind.
The Abilene Visitors Guide is available at the CVB office, visitor centers throughout Kansas, and other travel-related stops along Kansas I-70. The guide is also available online at AbileneKansas.org/visitorsguide.
The guide, funded with support from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and a Marketing Grant from Kansas Tourism, also received the Travel Industry Association of Kansas’ 2021 Best Visitors Guide in the Medium Community Marketing Budget category.
“These awards mean a lot because they recognize the quality of our work,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene CVB director. “Abilene’s partnership with New Boston Creative Group elevated our marketing presence and created a professional piece the community can be proud of.”
