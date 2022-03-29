Megan Carolan, who owns Abilene Vape and CBD at 603 S Buckeye Ave., has opened another storefront in Abilene — this one at 2205 N Buckeye Ave.
The store, called Abilene Vape and CBD Express, carries a scaled-down version of her first store’s stock and is meant for people who know exactly what they want and just want to get in and out with no fuss.
Carolan said she opened the second store because of the trains and because the other store has become extremely busy.
Her customers sometimes came on their lunch hours only to be caught by a train, which inconvenienced them. She said many customers complained about the trains.
She decided having a shop on either side of the tracks was the solution.
“It’s really hard to get around the trains,” Carolan said. “Also, we’re really busy down there so we thought if we could alleviate some of the in-and-out purchases and split we would be able to better serve our customers, just because we see so many people on a daily basis that it makes it really hard to offer the proper customer service that we founded ourselves on. So by having a second location — essentially this one is an express location — it’s very easy to come in, grab what you need and go about your day.”
The first location offers a wider variety of items and, if people request it, education on the products. The new storefront has a selection of the business’ most popular products, especially disposable nicotine vapes and certain hemp products which Carolan said are the highest-selling products.
“Boy, it’s busy,” she said. “The keep-up game is very hard. Especially with COVID. It’s harder to get product in. So then, when I do get it in (I) immediately rush it to all the locations and get it out on the floor and so it’s definitely been — it’s been a blessing and a curse. I think we’re super grateful. Our employees are great, our customers are great.”
Ultimately, she said she believes it shouldn’t be inconvenient for customers to access the business.
“Our community can definitely support two,” she said. “We service a lot of truck drivers and travelers, anyways. So to be right up here where they already are — it will make it a little bit more convenient for them and it makes it more convenient for our customers who are stuck on this side of the track.”
Complications of
the Business
Both shops sell legal hemp products, including items with delta 8. Delta 8 made headlines in Kansas several months ago when their legality came into question. The products contain a minuscule amount of THC — under the legal limit. As long as an item is under 0.3 percent THC by weight, it’s legal to be sold in Kansas at this time.
These cannabinoids have been around for about a year and a half and Carolan said it has been “an education process” helping people understand the difference between the hemp products her business sells and marijuana.
She has had to hire a legal team to help with her business. She also has a close relationship with her distributors.
“We, as business owners, and even as prosecutors — city prosecutors — we just need clarification,” she said. “Because if we have clarification, we know what to do and not to do.”
Carolan said the Kansas House of Representatives had been working on the matter.
“We’ve got a few advocates up there working on right now getting some corrections in the bills, because the bills are almost like a spider web,” she said. “One bill says something but then the other bill contradicts it. What do you do when that happens? So that’s where it comes down to having a very good legal team and being a part of several advocacy groups for cannabis. And then again, it’s also educating because we have people come in on a regular basis, (and ask) ‘do you sell marijuana?’ No. Marijuana’s illegal in Kansas.”
All of her products are naturally derived from hemp, she said.
“As a company, we do everything by the book,” Carolan said. “Whether it’s going to hurt somebody’s feelings or not, it’s always by the book.”
She hopes to see marijuana legalized in Kansas because of the issues it would clear up the confusion around what she can and can’t stock, but also because she believes it would be overall beneficial and would bring revenue into the state.
“I know a few people in law enforcement — not to say directly in Abilene or in Dickinson County — but I know people in law enforcement that want it legalized because of the fentanyl that ends up in (illegally purchased) marijuana,” she said. “If it’s legalized, at least there’s a spot for people to safely purchase a product. I do think it needs to be more controlled. It would be great if there was some regulation on the industry. But first we’ve got to get ourselves together and decide what Kansas wants to do as far as the legalization. Like I said, we only deal in hemp. We absolutely do not deal in marijuana. Marijuana is illegal, we do not deal with any products that are illegal, we do not deal with products that are considered unlawful. But it takes a lot of work to make sure that we’re always staying up with the changing laws.”
