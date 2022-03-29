Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. High 49F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening followed by some snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.