Abilene unveils world's largest belt buckle

The World’s Largest Belt Buckle was unveiled Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Grandstand in Eisenhower Park. The buckle stands at 19 feet 10.5 inches wide, and 13 feet 11.25 inches tall.

 

 Jayshaun Jones

At 19 feet 10 1/2 inches wide and 13 feet 11 1/4 inches tall (not including the frame), Abilene, Kansas is now home to the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. Unveiled Wednesday at noon at Eisenhower Park, the project serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene.

Designed by local artist, Jason Lahr, Fluter’s Creek Metal Works, the buckle features Dwight D. Eisenhower, Wild Bill Hickok, Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Historic Seelye Mansion, C.W. Parker carousel horse, C.L. Brown telephone, a racing Greyhound and Chisholm Trail longhorn inlaid with blue quartz.

 

