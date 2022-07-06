Abilene tourism partners are preparing to host the 2022 Kansas Media Event on August 2-3, 2022. The event, hosted in partnership with Kansas Tourism, brings more than forty travel writers and photographers to Abilene to learn more about the community and state.
“This event is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Abilene and garner free publicity for all we have to offer,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director.
The event will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, at 4 pm at Old Abilene Town. Longhorn cattle from the Sanders Ranch in Woodward, Oklahoma, will drive the cattle through the streets of Old Abilene Town to board the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad’s Steam Engine. The guests will then enjoy a short ride aboard the train with the longhorn.
“The longhorn cattle in Abilene make for an iconic photo; it’s important for our guests to learn about Abilene’s Chisholm Trail history,” Roller Weeks said.
Guests will also enjoy Cowboy Poetry by Poet Lariat Ron Wilson and live music performances following the cattle drive.
On Wednesday morning, the group will enjoy a FAM (familiarization tour) to some of Abilene’s tourism attractions before meeting with representatives from the state’s six tourism regions in the afternoon at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum. Following the Media Event, the group will have time to visit Abilene businesses. On Wednesday evening, they will attend the Wild Bill Hickok PRCA Rodeo.
“With any event, it’s important for us to get our house in order. We have one chance to make a good first impression, and we want to showcase Abilene at its best. We encourage tourism partners and community members to pay extra attention to ensure our guests have a positive experience and that their visit matches our awards. This means replacing broken signs, pulling weeds, touching-up paint, and ensuring websites and Facebook Pages have up-to-date information,” she said. “Our goal is to show them there’s no place like Abilene, Kansas.”
For more information, please contact the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau at 785-263-2231.
