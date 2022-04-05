The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with Kansas Tourism to host its 2022 Kansas Media Event. The event will host travel writers from around the country as they learn what Abilene and Kansas’ six tourism regions offer.
“We are so excited to host this special event!” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “Travel writers help us tell our story, and this is a chance to showcase Abilene and Kansas in a big way.”
The event will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, with a welcome reception featuring the Slash O Ranch Longhorns, cowboy poetry from Poet Lariat Ron Wilson, stagecoach rides from Paige Westfall and Wild Heart Carriages and other special activities.
“The evening event is open to the public, and I encourage everyone to bring their cameras and enjoy the party,” Roller Weeks said. “Think of it as a great kick-off to the Central Kansas Free Fair and Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo!”
On Wednesday, partners from the state’s six travel regions will meet with the writers. Writers will immerse themselves in each region as exhibitors bring a slice of their communities to them. Writers will gather story ideas, create new relationships and expand their story repertoires.
Later, they will enjoy dinner in Abilene and tickets to the Wild Bill Hickok PRCA Rodeo.
“The timing of this event is perfect as it gives us a chance to share both our cowboy and Eisenhower stories.” she said.
Additional details are coming soon. Writers interested in participating can learn more at https://www.travelks.com/media/2022-kansas-media-event/
