Dollar General is opening a second Abilene store in the old Family Video building, located at 409 N. Buckeye, according to a news release from the corporate office.
“We opened our first store in Kansas nearly 40 years ago in 1982 and look forward to opening our second store in Abilene — and fifth store in Dickinson County,” the release stated.
No opening date was given, but the information states it will open in “coming days.”
The other Abilene Dollar General is located at 2101 N. Buckeye. Other Dickinson County Dollar General stores are located in Chapman, Solomon and Herington.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The company also has openings across all its stores, distribution and private fleet networks.
Each Dollar General store represents positive economic growth for the communities it serves by creating “local jobs and opportunities for employee development and career advancement,” the information states. “As well as through grants provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that positively impact literacy and education initiatives at schools, non-profits and libraries.”
The company provides employees with competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits include day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, along with health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance of eligible employees, according to company information.
Interested candidates are invited to review and apply for available positions by visiting https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977.
About DG Literacy Foundation grants
The addition of the Abilene store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the literacy program or other grant programs, visit www.dgliterancy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.