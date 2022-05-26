Schedule for MEMORIAL DAY Ceremonies MONDAY, MAY 30TH, 2022 (7 LOCATIONS)
Honor Guard/Buglers meet at post at 7 AM. Check out rifles/ammo. Hot Coffee, donuts, etc. will be furnished.
8:10-8:20 Movement to Veterans Memorial at the second traffic circle in Abilene Cemetery (location old forty or 14th St.)
8:20-8:35 Memorial Day Homage to Veterans of all Wars at the Abilene Memorial Cemetery; Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Wreath Laying; Rifle Salute; Taps
8:35-8:45 Movement to ABILENE PLACE (Bldg 1 & 2) 1100 N Vine St.
8:45-9:10 Memorial Day Homage to Veterans residing at Abilene Place Bldg #1 & #2. Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Wreath Laying; Rifle Salute; Taps
9:10-9:20 Movement to 8th Street Bridge over Mud Creek
9:20-9:35 Memorial Day Homage to Naval Veteran’s lost or buried at sea, and Airmen who never returned from their missions, of all Wars at the center of the Bridge; Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Drop of Wreath into water; Rifle Salute; Taps
9:35-9:45 Movement to Village Manor, 705 North Brady Street
9:45-10:05 Memorial Day Homage to Veterans residing at Village Manor; Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Wreath Laying; Rifle Salute; Taps
10:05-10:15 Movement to Presidential Eisenhower Museum at Flag Pole near the Pylons
10:15-10:30 Memorial Day Homage to Veterans of all Wars at the Eisenhower Museum and Center near the Pylons; Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Wreath Laying; Rifle Salute; Taps
10:30-10:45 Movement to Brown Memorial Home, 1974 Hawk Rd.
10:45-10:55 Memorial Day Homage to Veterans residing at Brown Memorial Home; Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Wreath Laying; Rifle Salute; Taps
10:55-11:10 Movement to Enterprise Estate Nursing Center, 602 Crestview Dr. Enterprise, KS
11:10-11:30 Memorial Day Homage to Veterans residing at Enterprise Estate Nursing Center. Introductions; Prayer; Remarks; Wreath Laying; Rifle Salute; Taps
Remarks and Wreath Laying:
EDDIE AVINGER-CMDR OF THE JAMES R. CUTLER AMERICAN LEGION POST #039 ABILENE, KS
The JAMES R, CUTLER AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT #39 ABILENE, KS
Prayers:
Chaplain Robert L. Glover
Rifle Detail:
Members of the American Legion Post #39, LEGION RIDERS, SONS OF THE AMERICAN LEGION, Members of the Abilene Community and Veterans in the Dickinson County area.
