Pest Control

Carl Sims, right, and Tanya Sims (not pictured) sold Abilene Termite and Pest Control to Kurt Phillips, left, July 1.

 Ed Boice

Carl and Tanya Sims, former owners of Abilene Termite and Pest Control, are transitioning into retirement and have sold the business to Kurt Phillips. Carl Sims and Kurt Phillips said the business will essentially stay the same in the hands of Phillips. The family business has been around since 1951.

“We’re moving into a new chapter, but it’s time somebody younger takes over with a lot of energy and stuff that maybe a 67-year-old guy doesn’t have as much. I feel really good about it,” Carl Sims said.

 

