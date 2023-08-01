For the second year in a row Abilene High School senior Jentree McGivney found herself in the top 10 at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Nationals Repurpose and Redesign competition. Last year she ranked seventh, this year she went up a couple notches placing fifth in the nation.
The competition was one of the Students Taking Action with Recognition events where, according to a press release, FCCLA members were, “Recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.”
During the July 2 – 6 conference in Denver, McGivney said she saw a lot of unique and cool looking items in the category she was competing in. Even though she had earned 100 out of 100 possible points at the state level she was still surprised when she learned she made it to the top 10. The top 10 were announced during the conference but it wasn’t until July 12 she learned where she placed.
McGivney’s project was a chair crafted from an old car tire, some wood, memory foam and a $4 curtain she picked up at a thrift store.
While she got some inspiration from a picture she saw on the internet, she developed the winning design and figured out how to make it.
“It was easy and hard,” she said.
The hardest part was trying to use a hand staple gun.
“I used a hand staple gun to put all the stuff on it like the fabric, and that was really hard to use,” she said. “Then my dad brought up an air staple gun, which was so much easier.”
One of the stated goals of the STAR events is to help, “Students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century,” the press release stated.
The process of developing the idea, finding the materials, and figuring out how to bring the project to fruition taught McGivney important skills in planning and problem solving. It also left her with a comfortable chair, which she is using now and plans to bring with her to college but not before entering one more repurposing and redesigning competition.
Last year’s project was a display case, this year a chair; she doesn’t know yet what she’ll do for next year but likes the repurposing and redesigning category.
“I like giving something a new life,” she said. “It might be old and raggedy or something like that but I can repurposing it into something that gives it a new meaning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.