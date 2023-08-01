For the second year in a row Abilene High School senior Jentree McGivney found herself in the top 10 at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Nationals Repurpose and Redesign competition. Last year she ranked seventh, this year she went up a couple notches placing fifth in the nation.

The competition was one of the Students Taking Action with Recognition events where, according to a press release, FCCLA members were, “Recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.”

 

