The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad is excited to announce they have entered into a multi-year agreement with Heritage Rail Management, a subsidiary of American Heritage Railways, to expand operations, strengthen ridership and advance the organization’s mission of education and historic preservation. The goal of this collaboration is to improve operations, create sustainability, and develop growth opportunities to ensure that A&SVRR flourishes and future generations can experience the history of American railroading first-hand.

“We are looking to expand our ridership numbers, introduce new events and grow our operations. To do this, additional volunteers and donations to upgrade our equipment will be needed to meet our goals. We are excited to work with Heritage Rail Management with the common goals of achieving these improvements,” said Ross Boelling, GM of A&SVRR. 

 

