The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad is excited to announce they have entered into a multi-year agreement with Heritage Rail Management, a subsidiary of American Heritage Railways, to expand operations, strengthen ridership and advance the organization’s mission of education and historic preservation. The goal of this collaboration is to improve operations, create sustainability, and develop growth opportunities to ensure that A&SVRR flourishes and future generations can experience the history of American railroading first-hand.
“We are looking to expand our ridership numbers, introduce new events and grow our operations. To do this, additional volunteers and donations to upgrade our equipment will be needed to meet our goals. We are excited to work with Heritage Rail Management with the common goals of achieving these improvements,” said Ross Boelling, GM of A&SVRR.
HRM will have a preliminary meeting in December of this year to assist in planning the 2023 railroad season.
“We knew after visiting A&SVRR to evaluate locomotive 3415 earlier this year, that the railroad truly has great potential for growth,” said Matthew Cunningham, operations and special projects manager for HRM.
Santa Fe steam locomotive 3415 will be out of service for a federally scheduled rebuild (required every 15 years of operation) during the 2023 season. A&SVRR will begin its 2023 train excursions and events in early summer using diesel locomotives and its existing fleet of historic passenger cars.
Heritage Rail Management provides rail consulting services, management, and rail car leasing. American Heritage Railways is the holding company for entities such as the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Rail Events Incorporated, Rail Events Productions, Old Tucson, and other tourism and hospitality-related companies around the world.
The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Association was formed in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with a dedicated goal of restoring and operating historic railroad equipment and educating the public on the history of railroads within the great State of Kansas. The organization is based in the City of Abilene – voted #1 Favorite and Friendliest Small Town by TravelAwaits – and located just steps from the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home. A&SVRR has historically carried around 7,000 passengers annually between its excursion operations and special events.
Visit www.asvrr.com for additional updates, donations, and volunteer opportunities.
