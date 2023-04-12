With a medley of hair metal songs and rockstar anthems that have transcended their popularity in the 1980s, the family trio of Tristan, Paden and Shaelynn Meyer took first place at the Abilene High School Talent Show. Paden Meyer, 10th grade, played an electronic drum set; Tristan Meyer, 12th grade, played the electric guitar; and Shaelynn Meyer, 7th grade, was on vocals.
“It was loud,” Paden said. “People in the crowd thought it was awesome.”
Tristan’s skill in guitar came from self-interest. He first tried playing a guitar when he was eight years old, then didn’t try again until four years ago. Paden said he began playing the drums also around the age of eight.
“Pretty much self-taught,” Tristan said. “I’ve done lessons here and there, but they never lasted because of COVID.”
Paden said him and Tristan joined forces after Tristan returned to playing guitar. Hair metal is what the brothers enjoy listening to the most, so that is what they decided to play.
“We grew up listening to it,” Tristan said. “Mom and dad always play it in the car.”
He said his favorite song is probably “Eruption” by Van Halen, and his favorite guitarist is Eddie Van Halen. Paden said his favorite songs are “Panama” by Van Halen, “Cowboys from Hell” by Pantera, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, and “Sad but True” by Metallica. Shaelynn said she likes rock, but not as much as her brothers. She also likes country music. Some of her favorite songs are “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Warrant and “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett.
“I like the excitement of it,” Shaelynn said.
“The lights. All that stuff,” Tristan said.
“The explosions,” said Payden.
Every rock band needs a singer though, and so the two brothers convinced their younger sister Shaelynn Meyer to be their front woman.
“I just sing whatever they want me to,” She said.
Their first performance together was in July of 2019 for their dad’s birthday. Since then, the group has kept their performances for family and friends. Once they performed for their father’s friend during a harvest celebration. Several times they played for family members. And, of course, for the high school’s talent shows.
“For dad’s birthday, she said, ‘I’ll sing a song or two for him,’ so we did ‘Highway to Hell’ by ACDC. That was our first full song we did together,” Tristan said. “We’ve done stuff in our basement. We practice songs that they like and stuff to play for their birthdays. That and the talent show has been one of our favorite things,” Tristan said.
Tristan said he would like to perform for a fundraiser for a local organization.
“For me, it would be cool to fill up this whole auditorium with people to come watch us for an hour or whatever it is,” he said, “and then people know it is donated to such-and-such for whatever they need.”
While their parents have a couple band names they coined, the three haven't decided on an official moniker.
After graduation, Tristan said he is going to spend the summer helping at the family farm south of Abilene. He’s considering developing his music career. Paden said he will probably help on the farm as well and maybe go into a career involving guns.
