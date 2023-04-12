With a medley of hair metal songs and rockstar anthems that have transcended their popularity in the 1980s, the family trio of Tristan, Paden and Shaelynn Meyer took first place at the Abilene High School Talent Show. Paden Meyer, 10th grade, played an electronic drum set; Tristan Meyer, 12th grade, played the electric guitar; and Shaelynn Meyer, 7th grade, was on vocals.

“It was loud,” Paden said. “People in the crowd thought it was awesome.” 

 

