The section of I-70 that runs through Dickinson County was filled with flags, honks and waves the morning of March 4. People lined up on bridges crossing I-70 facing west toward Salina to show their support for a convoy of trucks inspired by the Canadian The People’s Convoy, a.k.a. Freedom Convoy. On the Fair Road, Flag Road, Jeep Road and Lark Road bridges, around 200 people showed their support for the convoy.
The Flag Road bridge witnessed the largest turnout, with the entire bridge lined with people on the west side. The majority of people waved American flags as supporting drivers honked as they passed underneath the bridge.
“I personally came out here to show support for the truck convoy that wants to ensure that what we have under our constitution remains under our constitution,” said Linney Clark, resident of Abilene. “(My wife and I) are not here to say anything negative about anybody. We’re not here to argue or anything. We’re here to support our country and the people that are here to support it.”
On the Fair Road bridge, American flags, flags supporting former president Donald Trump and a flag reading “Let’s Go Brandon” waved over the west side. Along with the trucks and cars traveling underneath, some trucks coming to and from Love’s Travel Stop honked their support to the rally.
“If it wasn’t for the truckers, we wouldn’t have these boots on, these jeans on, our makeup,” said Shirley Wege, resident of Abilene.
“We love America, and we want freedom. We want to keep the freedoms we have,” said Sharolyn Adams, another resident of Abilene.
Since the Jeep Road bridge is under construction, around eight people stood along the entrance and exit ramps on the west side of the bridge. Mary Burnett, resident of Wichita, Kansas, happened to be in the county when the convoy was scheduled to drive past Abilene, so she decided to join the local support.
“I love America. (I) want to support people, and this is for freedom and our country. I just appreciate the people who are doing this to, I guess, push for freedom. We want our country back,” Burnett said.
The truck convoy was scheduled to leave Salina, Kansas, at 9 a.m. Some lined up before 9 a.m. like Clark and his wife did at 8:30 a.m. The convoy was originally scheduled to leave Salina at 9 a.m., but did not leave until after 10 a.m. The groups on the bridges began to disband after 10:40 a.m., when part of the convoy passed by. According to information people on the Flag Road and Jeep Road bridges received from Facebook groups and text messages from people in Salina, part of the convoy stayed behind in Salina. The reason for staying behind was unclear. Some stayed on the bridges to wait for the rest of the convoy.
The convoy will have arrived in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 5 to meet up with other convoys before heading to the Washington D.C. area, according to a schedule posted in the Abilene Community Happenings Facebook group.
