The first and second day of school for Abilene Public School students will be Thursday-Friday, Aug. 13-14 with early dismissal both days.
The first day of fall sports practices will begin the following Monday, Aug. 17.
That’s assuming there’s no changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the USD 435 Board of Education first approved calendars for the next two school years during their April meeting and approved several revisions during the June 8 meeting.
The initial calendar included time in September for a three-year “Leading by Design” project which would have involved several world-renown educational researchers coming to the district to work with staff.
That project has been delayed a year due to the pandemic.
Since the project is delayed a year, Superintendent Greg Brown said he asked organizers to move the Abilene kickoff date so it does not conflict with Sept. 21 — the official enrollment count date for Kansas schools. The new kickoff date for the instructional program is Sept. 27, 2021.
With the “Leading By Design” project removed from the calendar, that meant shifting some things around. Revisions also included adjusting the last day for 2021 and 2022 seniors to maintain the correct number of instructional hours.
The last day for next year’s seniors will be May 19, 2021 with graduation falling on Sunday, May 23. The last day of school for other students will be May 25.
Summer Science Academy
Instructors involved with the 1st through 6th grade Summer Science Academy accepted a $10,000 check from Hank Royer, trustee with the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, to fund the summer program. Royer and the Jeffcoat Foundation have been monetarily supporting the academy since its inception several years ago. The summer program is facilitated by Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary teacher Dan Brown.
One hundred students are signed up for the three-week academy which runs June 29 to July 17, with the first week devoted to first and second graders, the second week to third and fourth graders and the final week for fifth and sixth graders.
Instructors Denise Liby, Samantha Millican and Christian Sommers told the board about the camp, explaining this year’s topic is habitats and biomes.
Liby said a number of activities are planned including nature walks, making “little magnifiers” to examine fresh water from Mud Creek and the Smoky Hill River, games, dioramas, art and writing activities, songs and more. Activities are based on appropriateness for grade level.
Sommers said he typically works with robots in the program using coding and commands, an activity students “love,” he said. Each camper receives a t-shirt, a bound book they can take home and a journal to enter daily observations.
Liby said students are asked to pay a small stipend to help cover the cost of the t-shirt, but that $15 does not cover the cost of experiments, some of which are expensive. Money from the Jeffcoat Foundation makes that possible, she said.
Sommers and Liby both said they had heard from many students wondering if camp would be held this year.
Plans have been made to maintain “distancing” among other COVID-19 preventative measures and they will be divided into groups of five to rotate when various entities come to talk to students.
Royer told the board his office gets “kudos” from both kids and parents each year who appreciate the Jeffcoat support.
“They say ‘we’re really glad Abilene has this’,” Royer said.
Other
• The board approved addendums to several school handbooks, including a new Pre-K handbook that governs the new preschool program being offered this coming school year at Kennedy Primary School.
• Approved the 2020 five-year strategic plan, which will focus on two elements: KESA (Kansas Educational Systems Accreditation), which is the district’s accountability to the state that it’s meeting state curriculum requirements; and rubrics regarding relationships with families and communities. Other areas selected involves rigor with career and technical education, including reaching out to business connections and the community, said Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper.
Brown said Board Member Jeff Bathurst had asked for time when the board could meet regarding the strategic plan. Brown will schedule a meeting in August with the administrative team.
• The board approved giving Brown and Clerk of the Board Joan Anderson the authority to make the necessary end-of-year transfers to close out the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ends June 30. Board Member Randy Gassman asked that the board be notified about the transfers made.
• A come-and-go reception is planned for Assistant Superintendent Chris Cooper who is leaving to take a job with Clearwater Public Schools on July 1. The reception is set from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in the district office.
Contact Kathy Hageman @abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.