In its tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving a week early, Abilene Senior Center held their annual Thanksgiving lunch, which included a good slice of turkey and deliciou treats.
For lunch, they delivered 60 meal boxes to local elderly people and 27 picked up the community members. The meal was prepared by David Adam, Marissa Kelly and Pam Fay. Before the sit down lunch began, Senior Site Management Karla Reikeman led the group through notifications, prayers and some holiday jokes.
While all sat down at the tables sharing their memories, a couple Abilene residents wanted to share their favorite memory.
“Growing up, we would go out for Thanksgiving every year,” Jackie Staab said. “I just remember when we would go on Wednesday and then stay overnight and then mom was usually up till like four in the morning getting the turkey in the oven. So, the kids would have something to smell by the time they woke up.”
“My first child was born on Thanksgiving,” Jamie Davidson said. “I still have the table favour. They had two little nut cups and one was going sideways and then they had a black hat on it and I’ve kept it all these years.”
“Whenever my sister, I just had my oldest one in the hospital my sister, baked the Thanksgiving dinner,” Pat Cox said. “She forgot to take out the innards of everything. First turkey she ever made.”
“One thing I always like, every Thanksgiving, is that later in the evening or the next day you get some white turkey meat and put it on some white bread with some mayo,” Pam Page said.
For many residents at the Abilene Senior Center dealing with memory issues, they can still remember the most important part of Thanksgiving, the people. So, even without the core memories to hold on to, they can still say they miss their mom’s cooking, their siblings around the table and whoever they may share their thanks with at the table.
While the seniors got their plates and started to eat, Reikeman shared a blessing that she wanted to share with the community for their Thanksgiving meal.
“May your stuffing be tasty, may your turkey be plump, may your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump,” Reikeman said. “May your yams be delicious and your pies take the prize and may your Thanksgiving dinner stay off your thighs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.