Noting the district has received the current recommendations from the State Department of Education regarding beginning school this fall, Abilene school superintendent Greg Brown advised the board that the current direction is to open school safely and to protect the students and staff to the best of their ability.
Brown noted Monday that he and the administration would meet this week and next week to discuss and develop plans on how school in USD 435 will look beginning next month. He said the workshop type meetings would include everything from how students would enter and exit the buildings, class sizes and configurations, sanitation and cleaning of buildings, equipment and buses. He stated the overall goal will be to draft a plan, which ensures great teaching, and learning will take place in spite of the challenges being presented by COVID-19. He noted that that effort would be followed by a short work session with the Board of Education to fine-tune the plan.
“We have always made student safety one of our top priorities and this will not change,” Brown said.
Brown indicated to the board that, in anticipation of needs, the district has already ordered enough masks for every student and a variety of cleaning and sanitizing products.
Assistant superintendent Dana Sprinkle, attending her first board meeting after beginning her employment with the district on July 1, told board members that 707 patrons had responded to the Back to School Parents Survey on the district’s website. She noted that 70% of the responses were in favor of having classroom instruction or having a blended classroom and online fall opening. She also said that a strong majority favored wearing masks and that 84% were in agreement with whatever the school district put forth as a plan and had confidence in the district for the safety of their children. Sprinkle indicated that the data from this survey had not been finalized but these were just preliminary numbers. She also noted that a survey to teachers and staff for their thoughts and concerns was sent out on Monday.
Dyslexia Training
Sprinkle reported to the board that training had been held on Thursday, July 3, for a training of the trainers on a new state mandated program of Dyslexia Training. She told board members that Denise Brown provided this training to staff members Arlene Berven, Jade Koch, LouAna Taplin and Erin Signer and that this team will work to provide the required Dyslexia Training to staff members this year.
Facility Updates
Board members saw and heard from Brown about the steady progress being made with the vocational education building remodel. He noted that decisions had been made to place the greenhouse on the west side of the facility inside the fence and that three walled finishing booths had been ordered, one for the metal shop and two for woods classes. Interior plumbing has been placed to provide the infrastructure for the FFA kitchen and relocation of the restrooms.
Brown and board president Kyle Becker updated the board on the Cowboy Stadium project, indicating that work will pick up significantly during the coming days. A water study was conducted and presented to the City of Abilene to ensure future water runoff will not jeopardize the flood control system already in place. Becker said that the field turf and new bleachers are in construction now and Mammoth has all the permits needed to finalize the project.
Other action…
• Board members approved a four-tier Blue Cross/Blue Shield Health Insurance plan for the district.
• Appointed Derek Berns, AMS assistant principal/AD, to take Becker’s position on the Abilene Recreation Commission.
• Heard first reading of new review for revisions of Kansas Association of School Board’s Policy Manual.
• Approved annual renewal of general accounting principles and other end-of-year ongoing procedures.
• Approved resolution of stadium financing with Pinnacle Bank.
