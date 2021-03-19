When school resumes from spring break Monday, Abilene USD 435 will go to pre-COVID start times and bus route times.
Abilene High School and Abilene Middle School will start the day at 7:55 and will be dismissed at 3 p.m. The three elementary schools, Kennedy Primary, McKinley Intermediate and Eisenhower Elementary, will begin classes at 8 a.m. with the final bell ringing at 3:10 p.m. Doors will unlock at all buildings at 7:30 a.m.
Superintendent Greg Brown took to YouTube video Friday, March 19 to discuss the opening situations as well as explaining that students who ride the bus will need to be at the bus stops at the previous earlier times.
Brown also talked about face coverings being required in all buildings. Even though the Dickinson County Commission has removed the Mask Order for Abilene, Abilene Schools will follow the COVID protocols at least until the Board of Education meets to discuss the situation at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on April 12.
“Facemasks will still be required in all buildings on Monday and until the board says otherwise,” Brown said. “Social distancing will still be practiced and the new quarantine guidelines will be in place.”
Each school board in Dickinson County will determine when COVID protocols concerning mask wearing will be updated or changed.
Brown emphasized the proper wearing of masks will reduce the possibility of being quarantined if close contact is determined with an exposure at school or while riding the school bus.
Superintendent Brown also discussed during the video meals for students when there is no school happening in March and April. Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, April 21 are scheduled for staff curriculum workdays and those requesting meals will receive them at dismissal on the Tuesday before.
Fore complete coverage of the Superintendent Update please view the video located on the front page of the ‘new’ reworked Abilene Public Schools web page at abilenschools.org.
