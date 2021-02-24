The Abilene Public Schools Board of Education gave Supt. Greg Brown the green light Monday night to begin working on a modified COVID-19 quarantine policy.
Brown plans to meet with members of the district leadership team to come up with a “skeletal” plan, possibly by the end of the week.
Single digit
numbers
In recent weeks the number of students and staff testing positive in USD 435, as well as those being quarantined, has fallen into the single digit range.
In November those numbers were “absolutely astronomical,” Brown reminded the board, but “now in February, our sick numbers and our quarantine numbers are really looking exceptional in comparison from where we’ve been.”
Data compiled by the district shows that most of the people who were placed in quarantine following an exposure or a possible exposure to a COVID-19 positive case did not “convert” or catch the virus.
“The vast majority of people placed in quarantine — thank goodness — never got sick,” Brown said. “That’s kind of been wearing on the minds of a lot of people in education.”
Despite the hundreds of USD 435 students and staff who have been in quarantine since school began in August — some multiple times — only 60 actually got sick for an average conversion rate of 2.1 percent.
Board President Kyle Becker commented that the number of conversions might have been due to exposure from many places besides school — social or family contact, athletics or activities.
Schools not big spreaders
Brown referred to a couple articles, which he said are available to the public, which show the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is “very supportive of getting young people back in school.”
“Schools are not, by and large, a hotbed for spreading COVID. I think that’s exceptionally true in Dickinson County,” Brown said. “The five school districts in Dickinson County are pretty committed to wearing (masks) all day long, kids and staff. These are very effective.”
He referred to a Mayo Clinic study and a video exemplifying the effectiveness of masks and exposure risk. Among the findings, it found if one sick person wearing a mask is exposed to a non-sick person also wearing a mask, the exposure risk is minimal.
“That is beginning to paint quite a picture. If both people are masked, it’s almost — statistically speaking — impossible to get sick. The numbers are the same whether they’re one foot away or six feet away,” Brown said.
The Mayo Clinic study was released on Nov. 24, 2020.
Mandatory 6 ft. separation
While studies show the effectiveness of masks in stopping the spread, Becker noted that none of that matters under the current Dickinson County COVID school quarantine guidelines because they require a six-foot separation distance.
“Whether you’ve both got masks on or got plexiglass between, if you’re within six feet we have to quarantine,” Becker said. “Obviously, if they’re (masks) effective they should matter when we’re talking about quarantine.”
Brown told the board he could provide several articles that talk about the effectiveness of masks and mitigation efforts in protecting against the spread.
Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary has the “widest use” of plexiglass in the district basically because of the tables located at the school, and it seems to have made a difference.
“Eisenhower’s sickness rate and spread has been pretty reasonable throughout our school year,” Brown said.
“Do they still quarantine if there’s plexiglass?” Becker asked.
Board Member Jennifer Waite replied that the only thing that counts under current guidelines is students have to be more than 6 feet apart to avoid quarantine.
Guidelines different elsewhere
Some other Kansas counties are operating under less restrictive guidelines, Brown said. Most recently, Wichita Public Schools has announced its plan to return to “more of a face to face setting for their students,” Brown said.
He obtained a copy of a letter from the Sedgwick County health department that states if two students are both wearing masks and one ends up sick — even if they’re closer than 6 feet of each other — the non-sick student is not quarantined.
Instead, the second student is monitored. Then if that student starts showing signs of illness — a temperature spike or runny nose — they stay home from school. If it doesn’t go away, they get tested to find out if it’s COVID or something else.
“If it’s something else, a couple days later, you’re symptom free and you can come back,” Brown explained.
“So if we want to do something like that we need to work with (Dickinson County health officer) Dr. (Brian) Holmes?” questioned Board Member Chris West.
Brown said that would be the case; however, Becker said he watched the Dickinson County Commission meeting on Thursday and it was mentioned the county was considering a modified quarantine policy. However, nothing has been released.
“I personally think we need to start drafting what we want as a modified quarantine,” Becker said. “I do understand some of our teachers have had to struggle with kids not wearing masks properly, but there’s really no reward for the kids for good behavior.”
Since the 6-foot separation distance is the only factor that counts in school, students have no incentive to wear their masks correctly, he said.
“I’d like to take control of this, visit with some people in our district and come up with our own plan,” Becker said. “Then we take it to get blessed (by the health department and health officer) or we put it in place because there’s enough of our own data that can show that we’ve done a good job with this. We can control it and we should move forward.”
Brown said winter sports coaches should be commended for doing a good job keeping kids safe. Even if a player on a team did get sick, it did not become a “widespread” issue.
“When I’d think about wrestling, it was beyond my imagination how that was going to work,” Brown said.
Board Member Randy Gassman asked if any event caused widespread sickness.
Brown clarified that the activity that got “hit the hardest” was the high school musical, which ended up being rescheduled several times. “But they finally got it done.”
Members then asked how track season, which attracts about 100 participants in middle school alone, would be handled. Becker said he expects KSHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association) would come out with directives for it and other spring sports.
Speaking of the quarantines, Becker added, “It is frustrating for kids who had good behavior to have to go home for weeks at a time and not have it turn into anything.”
Before proceeding with a modified quarantine policy, Brown said he would meet with the district leadership team to “bounce information off them.” The teachers need to feel good about this and how to handle possible sickness, he added, explaining that for some teachers “this whole COVID thing is a lot bigger issue to them.”
Becker said many elderly people locally are now being vaccinated, as are teachers.
“Are they completely out of the woods? It doesn’t sound like it. We’re talking about keeping healthy kids in school based on the data,” Becker said. ‘If the county comes out with a modified quarantine that saves us a lot of headache and discussion, but if they kick that can down the road, are we willing to make a decision?”
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
