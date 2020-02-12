A number of personnel changes were approved by the Abilene Board of Education during its February meeting Monday night.
Among the resignations were Steve Simpson, Abilene High School physical education teacher and supplementals; Miranda Ward, AHS dance team head coach; Jamie Paulson, McKinley Elementary custodian; Sylvia Shipman, McKinley lunchroom aide; Nikole Cain, AHS agricultural education and FFA teacher; Rachel Brown, bus barn assistant; Tanya Hite, Abilene Middle School assistant track coach; and Chris Cooper, assistant superintendent (see related story).
Certified staff employments were approved for Rachel Wendt, AHS chemistry/physical science teacher; Stacee Bayha, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary (DDE) fourth grade teacher; Jordan Rankin, DDE transfer from fourth to fifth grade; Erin Signer, transfer from DDE fifth grade to Title I; and Miranda Ward, transfer from DDE fourth to fifth grade.
Classified staff employments were approved for Heather Moore-Burns, substitute food service; Michelle Peterson and Josh Rose, AMS assistant track coaches; Pennie Randall, district office accounts payable; Pamela Carney, AHS night custodian; and Tanya Hite, AHS assistant boys tennis coach.
Also, Brandon Morse was approved as a substitute teacher and Sarah Nielson as a substitute paraprofessional.
A number of positions are open, including: Assistant superintendent, AHS agriculture education and FFA teacher; DDE fourth grade teacher; bus barn assistant; McKinley lunchroom aide; McKinley custodian; AHS dance team head coach; AMS assistant track coach; district office receptionist; Kennedy breakfast supervisor, van driver, bus driver, ABC afterschool program substitutes; and substitutes for bus drivers, food service, custodians and teachers.
Information about open positions is available at www.abileneschools.org.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
