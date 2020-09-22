With a number of teachers and support staff testing positive for COVID-19, Abilene Public School officials made the decision Monday to move to remote learning through Friday, Oct. 2.
That means all classes — pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade — will be held online for two weeks.
“Please understand, this is absolutely the last thing we want to do,” according to a communication to parents from USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown.
The combination of adults who have tested positive and the related quarantine orders for those who have been exposed makes it difficult for students to receive a “first-rate educational experience,” making the shift to remote learning necessary.
“We’ve had an uptick of positivity in COVID-19,” Brown said during a Monday afternoon phone conversation. “With the quarantine dynamics that go with each of these sicknesses, we’re not able to maintain our face-to-face format like we’d like to,” Brown explained.
On Saturday, seven district employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the number has increased, Brown said, and includes adults who are necessary for schools to function.
“We have a critical set of adults who work with our kids in the school district who either get them here through transportation or work with them as teachers and coaches,” Brown said.
“Our transportation department has really taken a hit,” he added.
High school
Besides the bus drivers, Abilene High School is probably the hardest hit, Brown said, while the elementary schools are doing better.
During a Saturday morning meeting with district administrators, it was hoped the elementary schools would be able to remain in session, but “the connections some of these folks had with others that showed up positive will not allow us to do that,” Brown explained.
“We don’t have any sick little kids for pre-K through three (third grade), but the teachers are starting to check in as sick,” he added.
In the communication to parents, Brown said the district would initiate two weeks of remote learning and plans to return to in-school classes Monday, Oct. 5.
“During the next two weeks we will be looking at other measures to provide the face-to-face instruction we know our community desires in spite of the increased COVID-19 testing results,” Brown’s communication stated.
Students are asked to pick up what they need for remote learning from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. today (Tuesday) from their respective schools. Brown also indicated building principals would provide parents with additional details regarding the pickup procedure and other information.
No activities will take place during the two week time period, but staff with the ABC Afterschool program plan to “reach out to provide homework support and other considerations;” but the program cannot provide before or after school supervision at any school sites.
Brown noted the decision to move to remote learning was not made lightly and was necessary because of the number of adults who have been affected by the coronavirus.
He’s also hoping the two-week move to remote learning will stop the number of positive cases.
“One of our primary goals for taking care of your children is keeping them safe, while we are providing a world-class educational experience,” Brown said in his communication to parents.
“We simply are not able to do this with face-to-face instruction at this time.”
Numbers
Eighteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend by the Dickinson County Health Department raising the total to 130.
Of those, one required hospitalization.
The largest age group was between 40 and 49 with six new cases. In the 10 to 19 years of age group there were five more cases reported. Three were in the 50 to 59 and three in the 20 to 29 group with one in the 70 to 79 age division.
There are still 87 that have recovered, leaving 43 recovering, the most ever in the county.
Statewide, the number of cases increased 1,674 with four new deaths.
