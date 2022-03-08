Unified School District 435 has zero positive COVID-19 cases among either staff or students or anyone in quarantine for COVID-19 at this time, according to district Superintendent Greg Brown.
This is after a surge of the Omicron variant earlier in the school year.
He said the Centers for Disease Control had sent down less and less restrictive guidelines for schools dealing with COVID-19 in recent months which last month prompted the district to loosen some of its COVID-19 protocols.
“We are as close to being done with COVID as we can possibly be,” Brown said. “It’s a very incredible place that our school system is in right now. Last week — on Monday — we received information from (the school nurse) that we had zero cases — zero positive cases — of COVID among the children or the adults that are connected to USD 435.”
He said there was also no one in quarantine after exposure to the virus in the district as well.
Learning this was cause for celebration, Brown said, for himself and for many others in the district.
Late last week, the district received communication from the CDC saying mask mandates would no longer be necessary on public transportation or in schools. Masks will no longer be required on school busses, though people who wish to wear masks will still be permitted to do so.
“That prompted me to visit the protocols we’ve looked at in the last two months and rewrite the plans that we have here in front of us,” he said. “We still need to understand that COVID is there. We’ll work with COVID as we have with sickness in the school settings for decades. Our nurses and administrators do a great job of communicating with the parents when there is a great deal of sickness. My first year here, we had a tremendous number of kids out of school because of the flu.”
He said the district would make adjustments to its COVID-19 contact tracing policies if ordered to do so but the Dickinson County Health Department, but for now had ceased tracing contacts.
“At this point, we’re done with contact tracing and the antigen screening,” Brown said. “Again, we believe this is another place where the families and children can work with their health provider.”
The district will maintain its modified quarantine policies.
While masks are no longer strictly required, no one will be prevented from wearing one if they choose to do so.
“If a young person or an adult in the building feels it’s in their best interest to wear a mask for whatever reason, (they can) no questions asked,” Brown said. “That’s where we’re at.”
Brown said he was “proud” of the district’s response to the virus.
“I can’t think of a better school system to be a part of as a superintendent,” he said. “I’m proud to be a part of the effort that has gone into taking care of teachers and students, proud of how the teachers battled through keeping masks on the kids and how they worked through a lot of things even this year. It’s just really great. If it sound like I’m saying it’s over, I believe — thus sayeth me, this is nothing formal — I believe that we’ll see something from the CDC in the coming weeks that does proclaim COVID to be at an endemic status.”
The USD 435 board voted in favor of the further loosening of the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
