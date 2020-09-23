The Abilene School District announced Monday it will move to remote learning for approximately two week.
According to Superintendent Greg Brown, the district’s teachers and administrators will provide the students with the equipment they need to connect with their teachers from home during the day on Tuesday.
“We understand the hardship placed on many of our families when we are forced to take these measures as we battle COVID-19 spread,” Brown said in a news release. “We are communicating with families to assist them with attaining learning goals.
We will also be creatively looking at options to remain in school even if the number of cases and quarantined lists continue to grow. It is the school district’s intention to be back to face-to-face instruction by Oct. 5.
“Everyone in our community has a job to do as we collectively battle this disease.
Families can help by encouraging children to be consistent with masking, social distancing and adhering to quarantine orders.
The school system will continue to work closely with the Dickinson County Health Department to outline protective measures while determining how to open our school doors on Oct. 5.
“We want to thank community leaders who are not directly affiliated with our school system and our families for the support they have shown our district during these challenging times! Continued communication through the newspaper, social media, district webpage and the automated calling system will be used to keep our patrons as well-informed as possible.”
Patrons are also welcome to call the district office at (785) 263-2630 or email abileneinfo@abileneschools.org to address specific questions or concerns.
