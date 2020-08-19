The Abilene Public School Board of Education approved the employment of four full-time substitute teachers assigned to a specific school during the Aug. 10 meeting.
Each full-time sub is assigned to one specific school where they can fill in when teachers are sick or are gone for other reasons.
Worries about the ability to find substitutes have been an ongoing concern for many school districts in the time of COVID-19. These full-time subs also will receive benefits.
Approved as full-time substitutes were Debbie Jenne at Abilene High School; Kirill Kibisov, Abilene Middle School; Wesley White, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary; and Nicole Reiff, Kennedy Elementary.
Other employments were approved for Joshua Rose, AMS eighth grade assistant football coach; Bill Christner, custodian/mail courier/recycling; Stacee Bayha, After School Program teacher at Kennedy/Eisenhower/McKinley; and Jordan Everett, After School Program teacher at Eisenhower.
Three resignations were accepted from Marcy Strong, McKinley Elementary School cook; Donna Berger, Kennedy breakfast supervisor; and Tula Shamhart, Kennedy library aide.
