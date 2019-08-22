A number of personnel changes were approved during a special Abilene Board of Education meeting early Monday morning.
Three people were hired to work in the after school program at McKinley Elementary School: Sarah Mitchell, Velda Becker and Janice Holdsworth.
At Abilene Middle School, several people were hired for various positions. Jennifer Casteel, AMS detention supervisor; Barb Leckron and Jenny Wilkins, Longhorn Leader sponsors; Casey Callis, AMS art club; and Jacob Engle, AMS robotics club.
Janetta Smith was hired as a substitute bus driver and Marcy Strong transferred from McKinley food service to Kennedy Elementary School food service.
Kay Hoffman and Rebekah Robbs were both hired as para substitutes.
Angela Crocker resigned from Kennedy food service and Alan Merola was terminated as Abilene High School custodian.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.