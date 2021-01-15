The Abilene Board of Education approved several personnel changes at its regular meeting Monday night.
The board approved Chase Topliff as the Abilene High School industrial education teacher.
The board also approved remote learning specialists: Janelle Riedy at the Abilene Middle School and Emily Taylor at Abilene High School.
The board approved the retirement of Steve Freed, AMS head custodian.
Employment, transfers and other actions include:
• Courtney Zimmerman, DDE 5th grade teacher;
• Robin Schlesener, Kennedy character education/classroom aide;
• Lori Foth transfer from McKinley secretary to AHS head secretary.
Resignations include:
• Molly Burton, 8th grade girls basketball coach;
• Sarah Canfield, Kennedy aide;
•Mel Dannefer, 8th grade girls assistant basketball coach.
Jasmine Hunter was terminated as Kennedy PreK para.
Substitutes include:
• Heather Riffel, para sub;
• Rossi Fisher, teacher;
• Dacia Whiteley, teacher;
• Ashley Tokoi, teacher.
Current positions open:
Kennedy PreK para;
McKinley secretary;
AMS asst. wrestling;
8th grade girls assistant basketball coach;
AMS head custodian;
8th grade girls basketball coach;
Kennedy 1st grade teacher;
Kindergarten teacher;
School nurse;
Elementary music teacher;
AHS FACS teacher ;
Full time bus driver;
Kennedy breakfast supervisor;
AHS track assistant coach;
Kennedy breakfast supervisor;
Full time substitute driver;
Substitutes for ABC afterschool program;
Substitute custodians;
Substitute teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.