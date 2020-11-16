The Abilene Public Schools Board of Education approved a number of new classified employees Monday, Nov. 9.
Robin Schlesener was approved as an ASP substitute; Dallas Hand, bus barn assistant; Rebecca Bailey, Kennedy PreKindergarten aide; Rossi Fisher, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary lunchroom monitor/art aide; Curtis Rein, Abilene High school shared assistant wrestling coach; and Jasmine Hunter, Kennedy Elementary preschool paraprofessional.
Kristina Hawley and Amy Peterson were hired as substitute teachers.
The resignation of Amanda Lake, Kennedy preK aide, was approved.
A number of positions are open, including school nurse, elementary music teacher, AHS industrial education teacher, AHS FACS teacher, DDE 5th grade teacher, AMS media specialist, AHS administrative secretary, full-time bus driver, Kennedy breakfast supervisor, DDE lunchroom supervisor, AHS track assistant, full time substitute driver and substitutes for the ABC afterschool program, custodians and teachers.
