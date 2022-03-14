USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown asked the USD 435 Board of Education to consider raising the district’s line of business (LOB) to 31 percent at this time.
“I understand where you’re coming from as a school board and the commitment to the community that we are not going to raise taxes,” he said. “Especially in light of the fact that we built the stadium. But we also talked a couple months ago about how the incentive programs that we have, have sliced our capital outlay capacity a little bit. And that’s fine — I don’t begrudge anything that’s going on in our community to promote economic development. But if we were to go ahead at this point and say the possibility of going to 31 percent on the LOB is there, then that helps us.”
Brown said it would help the district construct the coming year’s budget.
“If we can go up to the 31 percent on LOB and still stay under the overall mil rate — where we’re at this year — I think that just gives us a little more opportunity to take care of the business that we know that we need to take care of as a school system,” he said. “If the mil rates are not significantly lower then I understand where you’re coming from as a board and we would build a budget with a 30 percent LOB maximum. Having said that, this is why you have the authority to approve the budget.”
board member Jennifer Waite said she was concerned about the possible increase of costs to families. Prices are going up with a change in the county’s valuation, increased gas and grocery costs and the school district’s plans to go back to its regular meal plan as opposed to serving all students free lunches and breakfasts, she said.
“We’re getting hit everywhere,” Waite said. “And to me — I want to keep it at 30 percent.”
“Having been told that enrollment’s down, I don’t know why the 1 percent would be needed,” board member Megan Armstrong said. “If you don’t have more students coming into the district, that’s the only part that I don’t quite — can’t jive.”
Brown said he heard what Armstrong was saying but that he was not asking for more money.
“I hear what you’re saying,” he said. “If the 31 (percent) comes in and it’s still beneficial to both the public and to us — great. But if that makes you nervous even saying those words, that’s fine too. I’m not going to lose any sleep over going to 30 (percent).”
“To be clear, though, all you’re asking for is the option — to have that option out there?” member Randy Gassman said. “We still will control the budget and what that percentage will be come budget time. We can say ‘no, we’re staying at 30 percent?’ This is just — if we don’t do it now then the option’s off the table and we’re stuck with the 30 percent?”
Brown said this was correct.
“I don’t have a problem with the option,” Gassman said. “I think I’m with everybody else. We want to keep our taxes (down). We’ve kind of made that commitment. And with the student number going down, that means we’d lose state funding, though too.”
Brown said state reimbursement was higher for LOB than capital outlay.
The board voted unanimously to keep the LOB at 30 percent.
The district will know more about what it is working with in terms of the budget in late June after which it will begin to build the budget for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.