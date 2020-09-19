Abilene school Superintendent Greg Brown informed parents on Saturday that because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases during the past 36 hours, school has been canceled for Monday.
Brown informed parents that the district is working with the Dickinson County Health Department to identify those that came within close contact throughout the weekend.
School is expected to resume on Tuesday.
On Monday with the exception of the ABC program, after-school activities will continue as scheduled.
Also, there will be no breakfast or lunches served on Monday.
