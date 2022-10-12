School board

Four Abilene school board members elected to office in November 2019 were sworn in Monday night by Clerk of the Board Joan Anderson (not pictured) at the beginning of the USD 435 January meeting. From left are Robert Keener, Veronica Murray, Jennifer Waite and Randy Gassman. Waite and Gassman were re-elected to the board, while Keener and Murray are new members.

 

 Kathy Hageman • Reflector-Chronicle

Randy Gassman has submitted a letter of resignation to the Abilene Board of Education where he has served for the past 11 years. The Unified School District 435 Board of Education accepted his resignation at its October monthly meeting Monday evening.

President of the USD 435 Board of Education Chris West thanked Gassman for his many years of service.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.