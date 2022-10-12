Randy Gassman has submitted a letter of resignation to the Abilene Board of Education where he has served for the past 11 years. The Unified School District 435 Board of Education accepted his resignation at its October monthly meeting Monday evening.
President of the USD 435 Board of Education Chris West thanked Gassman for his many years of service.
“He was on here for many years,” West said. “I know he’s very busy.”
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown indicated that Gassman had resigned because “business has become overbearing.”
A position has opened on the board for an at-large member. This means that anyone within the Abilene school district is welcome to serve in the open position.
Brown said people who wished to serve in Gassman’s newly-vacated position could feel free to submit a letter to the district explaining why they would like to be on the school board.
The district will then set up interviews with applicants. The interviews will be conducted during a meeting of the board of education in a public setting.
“The thing that is interesting with this is that the interviews are open session,” he said. “They’re not done in executive session because it is an elected position that we’re filling here. So we’ll see where that goes.”
The open position will be placed in the newspaper and the process of replacing Gassman will begin.
