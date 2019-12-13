A number of substitute teachers were approved by the Abilene Board of Education during its meeting Monday night, along with other employments.
The substitute teachers are Wesley White, Clayton Kauer, Buddy Ladd, Laura Armstrong, Diane Landers and Nikole Cain.
Vicky Branch was approved as both a substitute teacher and sub paraprofessional and Patricia Duer was approved as a substitute para.
Other employments include Laura Relph, After School Program substitute teacher at McKinley Elementary School and Gayla Crane as McKinley lunchroom supervisor; Janice Schroeder, Parents as Teachers educator; and Andy Cook, Abilene High School assistant track coach.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
