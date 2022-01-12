The USD 435 Board of Education heard its learning report from Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
It included a reading and math assessment and showed how students performed between fall of 2020 to fall of 2021.
About 54 percent of kindergartners were “at benchmark” and about 17 percent were “right under the benchmark,” Sprinkle said.
“They had continued to grow and make progress and when they completed the screening they fell just under that benchmark,” she said. “”And so that shows significant progress as well and I wanted to point that out. With first graders, we also had students that were maintaining from last year where they were on benchmark. We did drop some from the fall. But I think one of the components of that is that this screening assessment added a fluency component with reading text. And so several of the students were showing that they had the individual skill sets, but they hadn’t transferred those skills to reading fluently to be at the benchmark yet. But we will continue to work towards that with them as well.”
This is an increase of students who are at the benchmark between fall 2020 and fall 2021, she said.
Sprinkle said the number of students who are considered in need of high-level interventions had also decreased, dropping from 13 percent to 7 percent of students since fall of 2020.
New board member Megan Armstrong asked about the students who were not at benchmark.
“How many of those are so far back that we’re talking grade levels of catchup?” she asked. “Because by third grade you’ve got quite a gap to overcome.”
Sprinkle said she did not have that information on hand at the time of the meeting, but said she would get it for Armstrong.
McKinley Elementary School Principal Mindy Sanders said such students would always be identified before they reached the third grade.
“I would say probably the 12 kids that aren’t that close to the benchmark are the kids that are already identified, are in Title reading services or special education services,” Sanders said. “So those are already kids that are in our SIT process, have already been identified and re receiving special services.”
She said these processes were in place across the district’s elementary schools.
Sprinkle said the benchmarks were in place as a screener to ensure students who needed help received that help before major problems developed.
Math scores have dipped since fall 2020.
“From fall to winter, those scores dropped last year and again this year,” Sprinkle said. “That was really curious to me. We had two years in a row of the majority of those scores dropping from fall to winter. And so I dug into it a bit deeper and that same trend took place prior to COVID taking place, as well. So, in the school year 1920, scores from fall to winter in math also dropped during that timeframe … That happened pre-all of these changes and challenges that we face. Same trend over same three years, same trend with a previous math series and a newly-adopted math series.”
Sprinkle said the district was working to determine the exact cause of this trend and what could be done to correct it in the future.
This has been the district’s first year with its new math curriculum, she said.
“It’s just an interesting trend that we need to look at and see what additional information we can discover from that,” Sprinkle said.
Superintendent Greg Brown said he and Sprinkle had gone over the data together.
“The encouraging piece is that we’re keeping track of it well enough and we have our collaboration teams,” he said. “The teachers can get into this data and start looking at individual names and try to figure out, ‘hey, you know what? Maybe we’re not teaching this particular concept when we should.’ Perhaps we change some things in our curriculum a little bit. Perhaps we change some of our time that’s committed to instruction … Those are the conversations that we have with our collaboration time that I think I’m excited about the opportunity to see some the facilitation of those conversations and really — when (Sprinkle) said dig into the data, that’s what we’ll be doing is changing some of what we do with our teaching and learning to make things effective.”
