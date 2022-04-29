People may have noticed a new building going up at M & M Tire in Abilene.
Owner of M & M Tire Sarah Miller said the it’s part of an expansion she and her husband, Dusty, are adding to their business.
“Our business has grown,” she said. “It has been steadily growing over the past 10 years or so and Dusty and I just purchased this business from his folks back in January of 2020 — so two years ago — and so this plan has kind of been in the works. It was a little bit in the works even before we took it over and we’ve grown even in those last two years. So the decision was made to go ahead and expand. We don’t have anywhere else to go other than our lot and so we decided to add two news bays over there.”
The new building will hold the new bays. It will contain a lift which will be used on projects that take a long time such as replacing engines and transmissions — projects which can take days at a time.
“Our plan is to keep those longer projects over here so that we can keep these four doors in and out traffic and keep people moving in and out quicker over there,” Miller said. “There’s also quite a bit of storage over there that we were lacking.”
The new building will tie up some of the business’ lot — which she acknowledged was already congested a lot of the time.
“We’ve got some plans of ways to get around that,” she said.
At this time, Miller does not have a hard and fast date for when the building will be finished. She estimates two or three months.
Miller believes part of the reason the business is growing the way it is right now is because of the price and scarcity of new vehicles. The cost and low number of available cars on the market may be compelling people to keep their older cars for longer, doing maintenance on them as opposed to trading them in or trying to sell them and buy new cars.
“New cars or even used cars are really hard to come by,” she said. “And so I think sometimes you’ve got people taking a vehicle they might have typically traded off — gotten a new one — now they’re just deciding to do things to it to keep it running longer and keep it maintained so it can go longer.”
