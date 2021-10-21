After completing a recent planning and zoning meeting with the city of Abilene, the Naryan, Inc, owner of Abilene’s Holiday Inn Express, got their grading permit to begin the initial planning stages of construction.
“They will be making that move here soon,” City Manager Ron Marsh said. “I don’t know when construction will start. A couple of required reports that we need as far as infrastructure work is needed, but once we get those we should be off and running.”
Previously on November 16 2020, Director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation Chuck Scott told commissioners that the new start date for the construction would be 90 days from the meeting. Due to the pandemic and financial reasons, the construction plans got pushed to the fall of 2021.
Naryan, Inc built Abilene’s original Holiday Inn Express 20 years ago and started their plans for a new facility before the pandemic.
“Late 2016 or late 2017 when this started, and just (stalled) for a myriad of reasons,” Marsh said. “Between Covid and financing and development and some other things, it’s just taken a lot longer to move. The glacier likes pace instead of what we would normally like. But the bottom line is, they should be getting it in the next couple of days.”
According to Holiday Inn Express Manager Chad Rufener, the construction should be completed by fall of 2022.
“Most of our guests that are planning events after fall of next year, I’m letting them know that we will no longer be in this building,” Rufener said. “We’ll be in the new building across the street.”
The original Holiday Inn Express building will be occupied by another hotel of a different brand brand and go through an update once construction ends on the new facility.
“We’re not 100% sure on the brand right now, but it will be converted into a different brand and it will go through a renovation,” Rufener said.
Even with the glacier pace of the construction project, Marsh shares his excitement for Abilene to have more local hotels.
“I think it’s great for traveling,” Marsh said. “I think it’s the new style of Holiday and they’re putting in the new design. It’ll be one of the newest versions of Holidays out there. That’ll be good for Abilene because it’ll give us another hotel.”
