After studying office management, Joy Maas was ready to take on the challenges of excel sheets and printers in her career. But when she filled in for town horticulturist on a temporary basis, she ended up finding a passion for the work.
“I did not go to school for this, but I started doing it as a temporary basis to fill in for someone,” Maas said. “I did well and they (the city) liked it, so I have been here for ten years.”
“It’s not exactly what I thought I was going to do, because I’ve done a lot of other jobs,” Maas added. “But I enjoy the work that much.”
Her interest for garden and plants actually stems back to her childhood with her mother always working outside to make flowers bloom.
“I’ve always had an interest and my mother was my inspiration,” Maas reminisced. “She always had a beautiful garden and loved to work outside. I think she inspired me and I learned a lot from her.”
As a horticulturist, Maas does similar work as her mother’s garden, but in a larger scale of a whole town, from city buildings to Eisenhower park. She breaks down the job responsibilities into seasons and how each change of season brings new work.
“In January, we get all of our supplies for the greenhouse,” Maas said. “I start planting from January a lot more in February, March and April. Our goal is to be ready to plant outside after Mother’s Day, which is usually our last frost free safe date. So I had to get everything ready.”
Another part of getting everything ready for planting, Maas designs and plans all the plants that will cover Abilene.
“I think that’s where my passion comes in,” Maas said. “I love things that are beautiful. I usually find a picture or see something that makes me think ‘Wow, that’s really nice, I want this for next year.’ I find plants that I know well in Kansas.”
Maas spends her time researching plants to make sure that they will survive in Kansas conditions.
“We get a lot of winds and usually a lot of heat, so we have to plan for that as well,” Maas said.
“I choose the same like plants, like petunias and salvias that I use every year.” Maas added. “I might use different colors of those, but they’re good workhorses in the garden.”
Maas also focuses on making sure that the layout of plants work for the area and works against vandalism.
“You want to be able to see everything, so you have to put short things in the front and tall things in the back,” Maas said. “I actually map it out on graph paper. I know basically how big a certain plant gets, how tall and how big around, so I leave space for that and I know how many will fit there. It’s like a map.”
“If you plant it in a row, people pull up part of your row, it doesn’t look too good,” Maas added. “But, if you’ve got a variety of things that tends to hide if something doesn’t do as well or it gets damaged.”
In her wisdom of experience, Maas shared her best advice for people to gain a green thumb.
“Just read about your plant, look it up on the internet, just because they sell it at the store doesn’t mean it’s going to grow in your area.”
The three things she suggests researching are light, water and fertilizer. Light, what does the plant require whether it needs to be in the sun or shade. Water, does the plant need a lot or very little. Fertilizer, does the plant need a lot of fertilizer and when does it need to replenish.
Maas teaches a class at the beginning of April to show local gardeners the basics of taking care of plants and learn more about plants. She welcomes all to visit the class and for people to send her questions about the gardens.
“My desire is for people to come and enjoy the garden,” Maas said. “If you like flowers, just come and see it, so many people in town don’t even realize what we have and we have a lot of really nice things for a small town. So come and enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.